LUMBERTON — Jeff McLamb didn’t see all that much of daughter Olivia’s freshman softball season. He’ll see her play a lot more in future springs.

McLamb has resigned his position as Lumberton’s head varsity baseball coach after 23 years in the program and 10 seasons as head coach, saying that supporting Olivia’s softball career was largely what drove his decision.

“The main thing is just family,” McLamb said. “My daughter playing softball and the whole nine yards, just not getting to see her, watch her play and stuff like that. That was the big decision on it, just being able to see her play and stuff like that.”

McLamb, who graduated from Lumberton in 1996 after playing for the Pirates baseball program and played collegiately at Methodist, was an assistant from 2003-15 under longtime Pirates head coach Paul Hodges. He became head coach before the 2016 season.

McLamb was 87-103 overall and 58-59 in conference play in his tenure with the Pirates; this includes a winning record in each of the last five seasons and a 38-18 conference record since the start of the 2022 campaign.

“It’s sort of bittersweet,” McLamb said. “It’s going to be different, being part of a program for 23 as a coach and also for three years as a player, just being part of that program for so long. It’s going to be a little tough going to the softball games, looking out that way, sort of watching both of them. It’s going to be tough, but eventually everything comes to an end.”

McLamb certainly goes out on a high note after the Pirates won a share of the United-8 Conference championship this spring and reached the first round of the 4A state playoffs; Lumberton was 15-9 overall and 11-3 in the United-8.

“That was a good way to go out for sure, winning the conference championship,” McLamb said. “It was a good way to go out; I’m happy for the boys. In 23 years, all the players and stuff that you impact, that come through, and even kids that I coached, now their kids are coming through and I’m coaching them as well. It’s been a wild ride.”

McLamb will continue to teach physical education at Lumberton High School.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.