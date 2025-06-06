PEMBROKE — Local sports-interested youth have a variety of options for summer camps at UNC Pembroke, as various teams in the Braves athletic department have camps scheduled for the coming weeks and months.

Camps are available in volleyball, wrestling, football, boys and girls basketball and baseball, including both camps for kids and for college prospects.

Football

UNCP football coach Mark Hall will hold three camps for prospects on campus this summer.

An OL/DL one-day camp will be held on June 20. Campers are asked to bring a helmet. Registration is $75.

UNCP Prospect Mega Camp will be held on June 28. Registration is $50.

The Battle of Pembroke 7v7 Tournament is set for July 12, at a cost of $250 per team.

Additionally, Team camps will also be held on July 10, 14, 28 and 31.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Boys basketball

The UNCP men’s basketball program will hold camps for kindergarteners to 12th graders throughout the summer.

Drew Richards Basketball Youth Camp is scheduled for Monday through Thursday for rising kindergarten through ninth grade. Registration is $120.

Drew Richards Basketball Middle School Elite Camp will be held Aug. 22 for sixth through eighth graders. Registration is $60.

Drew Richards Basketball High School Elite Camp is set for Aug. 23 for ninth through 12th graders. Registration is $90.

For more information, contact UNCP assistant coach Noah Katz at 561-670-3639.

Girls basketball

The UNCP women’s basketball program will hold two Elite Camps during the summer for ninth through 12th graders.

The first is scheduled for Saturday; the second is Aug. 9. Registreation is $75, with space limited to the first 40 participants.

For more information, contact UNCP associate head coach Donald Bohanon at 910-521-6313.

Volleyball

The Mini Braves Summer Camp will be held July 18 for ages fifth through eighth grade.

The camp will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $100 and lunch is provided.

The Overnight Elite Summer Camp is scheduled for July 19-20.

This camp is for ninth- through 12th-graders at a cost of $225. Meals will be provided.

Both camps will be held at the English E. Jones Center.

For more information, contact assistant coach Sara Pasour at 910-775-4117 or [email protected].

Wrestling

Four BraveTough Wrestling Camps are cheduled for later this month.

Team camp will take place June 14-16, at a cost of $200 per wrestler.

Technique camp will be June 16-19, at $325 for commuters and $425 for residents. This camp is designed to teach and perfect the basics and is well suited for beginning to intermediate wrestlers.

Youth camp will also be June 16-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Registration is $200. This camp is for ages 5-11.

Intensive camp will be June 16-20, at a cost of $425 for commuters and $525 for residents. This camp is for intermediate to advanced wrestlers who are ready to take their wrestling to the next level.

A BraveTough Wrestling Girls Camp will be held June 27-29; registration is $225. This camp is open to female wrestlers of all experience levels.

For more information, contact UNCP head coach O.T. Johnson at 910-775-4116 or [email protected].

Baseball

Five Paul O’Neil Prospect Camps, put on by the UNCP baseball program, are scheduled for later this year.

Camp dates are Aug. 2, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 18 and Nov. 8. The camps are open to ninth to 12th graders and junior-college players.

Registration is $135 for pitchers only, $150 for position players and $175 for two-way players.