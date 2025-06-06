PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Games are once again scheduled as part of Lumbee Homecoming, with pickleball, tennis, 3v3 basketball, swimming and wrestling tournaments to be held.

The 56th annual Lumbee Homecoming will be from June 30 through July 6.

Pickleball and tennis

Pickleball will be part of the Lumbee Games for the first time, with a tournament to be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 3 at the UNC Pembroke Tennis Courts. A tennis tournament will also be held at the same time and place.

The doubles open tournaments will consist of 10-game pro sets and participants are guaranteed two matches.

Registration is $10 per participant. Checks should be made payable to LRDA.

Players will be grouped by age. Participants are asked to please bring their own tennis balls.

For more information or to register, contact David Leek at 910-521-6808 or [email protected].

3v3 basketball

The Lumbee Games 3v3 basketball tournament will be held on Friday, July 4 in the auxiliary gym at the English E. Jones Center at UNCP. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., with games starting at 10 a.m.

Tournaments will be held for men and women in the following age divisions: 11-12, 13-14, 15-17, 17-19, 20-29 and 30-plus. Organizers reserve the right to reorganize division as needed. Other rules will be provided at check in.

Registration is $30 per team. Checks should be made payable to LRDA. Teams can register at the door, or by mail to: UNCP Campus Recreation-Jones Center, c/o Tony Chavis, P.O. Box 510, Pembroke, NC 28372.

Custom Lumbee Games medals will be presented for the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each division.

For more information, contact Tony Chavis at 910-521-6808 or [email protected].

The tournament will be played in loving memory of Burlie Locklear, LRDA board member.

Swimming

The Lumbee Games swimming tournament is scheduled for Monday, June 30 at 5 p.m. in the swimming pool at UNCP’s English E. Jones Center.

Registration is $10 for three events; swimmers may only enter up to three events. Registration opens at 5 p.m. with the meet starting at 6 p.m. Checks should be made payable to LRDA.

Freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly races will be held. Age divisions for boys and girls include: 6-and-under (freestyle only), 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under and 15-plus. Races for the 10-and-under division and younger will be 25 yards (one length of the pool) and for the 12-and-under division and older will be 50 yards (two lengths of the pool).

Proof of age should be verifiable. USA swimming rules apply.

Custom Lumbee Games medals will be presented for the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each division.

For more information, contact Oscar Roverato at 910-775-4629 or 910-574-6393.

Wrestling

The Lumbee Games wrestling tournaments will be held Sunday, June 29 in the auxiliary gym at the English E. Jones Center at UNCP.

Registration is $10 and checks can be made payable to LRDA. Registration is open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with weigh-ins from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the tournament begins at 12:45 p.m. Wrestlers can preregister the Friday before by fax at 910-521-6540 or by email at [email protected].

The tournament is open to all ages. Wrestlers will be grouped by age and ability. Each wrestler will wrestle in two to four matches. High school/folk style rules will apply. Wrestlers may compete in shorts, t-shirts and/or singlets. Proof of age should be verifiable.

Matches will be three one-minute periods for ages 12 and up, or rounds of one minute, 30 seconds and 30 seconds for others. Overtime will be one minute, with a 30-second tiebreaker.

Custom Lumbee Games medals will be presented for the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each division.

For more information, contact O.T. Johnson at 910-775-5116 or [email protected].