PEMBROKE — Hard work both on and off the field paid dividends for the UNC Pembroke baseball program with four student-athletes being named to the Academic All-District team by College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Ramses Cordova, Blake Hinson, Isaias Villarreal and Seth Willis all secured a spot on the distinguished squad for the first time, which serves as a prerequisite for CSC Academic All-America accolades. The announcement marked the ninth time in the last 20 years that the program has had at least one student-athlete earn the honor, and the fourth-straight season that the Black & Gold has had multiple representatives on the squad.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination form. In baseball, pitchers must have at least 10 innings pitched.

Cordova, Hinson and Villarreal were everyday starters for the Braves at shortstop, center field and second base, respectively. Cordova compiled a 3.50 GPA in his collegiate career and graduated this spring with a degree in criminal justice, Hinson graduated with a 3.59 GPA and a degree in business administration, while Villarreal has compiled a 3.71 GPA in his career and will graduate this fall with a degree in exercise & sport science.

Willis was the key cog in the UNCP bullpen this season, and has posted a 4.00 GPA while pursuing his MBA, and is on track to graduate this fall.