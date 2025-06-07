One of the ways local high school sports programs give back to the Robeson County community is through the youth sports camps that many of them hold in the summertime.

With school now out for the summer, many of these camps are fast approaching.

Here is a look at the various camp offerings around Robeson County.

Lumberton

Lumberton will hold both a baseball and softball camp this month.

The Pirate Baseball School will be held June 16-17, for ages 6-10, and June 18-19, for ages 11 and up, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day at Finley Read Field.

The Pirate Softball School will be held June 23-24, for ages 7-11, and June 25-26, for ages 12 and up, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day at the LHS Softball Field.

Both camps are designed to teach advanced skills and strategies of baseball, through instruction, drills and competition, camp flyers say. They are directed by the coaching staff, players and alumni from LHS; softball instructors include former Pirates and current college players Halona Sampson, Alona Hanna, Tiara Stueck and Aniya Merritt and former college players Morgan Britt and LeeAnn Nobles.

Registration for both camps is $60.

For more information on the baseball camp, contact Jeff McLamb at 910-740-9745, or for the softball camp contact Will Britt at 910-740-9117.

Purnell Swett

The first Rams Softball Camp will be held at Purnell Swett on June 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The camp will cover fundamentals, offense and defense, pitching and catching. Get ready to swing, slide and learn. There will be exciting prizes and trophies.

For more information, contact Coach Amy Lancaster at 910-827-2699.

St. Pauls

St. Pauls will hold a free basketball camp for rising seventh- through 12th-graders from June 16-20, led by Bulldogs head coach Ted Gaskins. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 910-865-4177.

The Empower Middle School Volleyball Camp will be held July 24-25 at St. Pauls High School. The camp is open to students who will in grades six through eight in the fall; fifth-graders may attend if there is space.

Space is limited to the first 20 players; you may sign up for individual days, or for both days at a discounted rate. Each daily session is $15 if registered and paid by June 20, $20 before July 4 or $25 after July 4. Both session s are $25 before June 20, $25 before July 4 and $45 after July 4.

The July 24 session will cover fundamentals of volleyball and serving; July 25 will cover setting, hitting and blocking.

Red Springs

The Red Springs Men’s and Women’s Golf Camp will be held from June 24-26 at Scothurst Golf Club, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.

For more information contact Adam Deese at 910-843-4211.