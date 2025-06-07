From the fringe

PSRC Coaches Fund tournament set for June 11

The Public Schools of Robeson County Coaches Fund golf tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 at Pinecrest Country Club. Please note that the venue has changed to Pinecrest.

Registration is $70 per player or $280 per four-player team, including cart, green fee and snacks. All proceeds go to support the Robeson County Coaches Fund.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 per hole, with a deadline of June 1.

Check-in will be at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Prizes include $250 for first place, $150 for second place as well as closest to the pin and longest drive.

For more information or to register, contact Glenn Patterson Sr. at 910-785-9613 or Jerome Hunt at 910-301-5975.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Roy Williamson and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Rory McKeithan and Tommy Davis were the winners of the second flight with Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton coming in second place. The third flight was won by Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear with Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond coming in second place. Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial were the winners of the fourth flight followed by Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich. Rick Rogers, Gene Brumbles, Tim Moore and J.T. Powers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 70, Mitch Grier 71, James Thompson 73, Tim Moore 75, Barry Leonard 75, J.B. Lowry 75, Terrance McCallum 75, Robert Clyburn 76, Andy Andrews 76, Robert Lawson 77, Chris Barfield 77, Donald Arnette 77, James Barron 77, Butch Lennon 78, Michael Connor 78 and Rick Smith 79.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].