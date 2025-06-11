Following the season, coaches from each sport picked the All-Conference teams for the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls are each represented in the selections for baseball and softball, with Red Devils and Bulldogs players also earning girls soccer All-Conference honors.

Baseball

Seven local standouts earned All-Conference recognition after strong seasons on the baseball diamond.

Fairmont earned three selections, including senior shortstop/pitcher Nemo Chavis (.384 average, 36 runs, seven extra-base hits, 26 stolen bases), senior utility/pitcher Mynkoda Smith (.338 average, 17 RBIs, 14 runs, seven extra-base hits; 2.30 ERA, 4-2 record, 55 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) and senior catcher/pitcher R.J. Deese (10 runs, 13 stolen bases; 1.02 ERA, 2-1 record, 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched).

St. Pauls and Red Springs each had two All-County selections. The Bulldogs’ honorees included senior first baseman Jaylen Jacobs (.423 average, 15 RBIs, 23 runs, seven extra-base hits, one home run, 10 stolen bases) and senior shortstop/pitcher Jaden Parker (.350 average, 19 RBIs, 18 runs, 11 extra-base hits, one home run, 16 stolen bases; 3.04 ERA, 63 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched).

For the Red Devils, sophomore pitcher/catcher Xzavier Sinclair (.389 average, 16 RBIs, eight extra-base hits, eight stolen bases; 3.77 ERA, 2-2 record, 54 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) and sophomore infielder Terry Locklear (.349 average, 16 runs, nine stolen bases) each earned nods.

Clinton’s Jaxson Smith was named as the Southeastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year; West Bladen’s Clint Allen and Midway’s Justin Carroll shared Coach of the Year honors.

Softball

Nine players from the three Robeson County SAC members earned All-Conference picks on the softball diamond, led by four selections from St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs’ honorees include senior catcher Madison Locklear (.457 average, 17 runs, 19 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits), junior third baseman Angel Purcell (.559 average, 38 runs, 43 RBIs, 22 extra-base hits, 11 home runs, 14 stolen bases), senior outfielder Hailey Ray (.456 average, 30 runs, 10 RBIs, seven extra-base hits, one home run) and senior pitcher Kayla Williams (3.88 ERA, six wins).

All-Conference selections from the Golden Tornadoes included junior outfielder Jamey Quinata (.429 average, 17 runs, 16 RBIs), freshman pitcher/utility Cecilia Chavis (.468 average, 16 runs) and sophomore pitcher/infielder Layla Hunt (.324 average, 10 runs).

Red Springs sophomore catcher Ava Goins and junior pitcher/infielder Telinda Pate were also selected.

Conference champion Midway swept the awards, with Kyleigh Stonerock earning Player of the Year honors and Susan Clark named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Girls soccer

Five Red Springs players earned All-Conference recognition as the Red Devils won 12 games, the most for the program in recent history, and reached the 2A state playoffs.

Sophomore forward Jurielys Quinones led the selections after a 29-goal season; she was also named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year by The Robesonian.

Other selections included: senior forward Monserrat Villagomez-Ruiz (15 goals, 15 assists); senior defender Hannah Locklear; senior midfielder Celeste Flores (seven goals, four assists); and senior goalkeeper Alena Oxendine (43 saves, six shutouts).

St. Pauls freshman midfielder Ashley Garcia Uh and junior defender Areli Gonzalez also earned All-Conference honors.