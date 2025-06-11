Local football teams complete spring practice with eye on season

While summer is just beginning, the fall is lurking. Just seven weeks seperate high school football teams from the start of practice, with season-opening games just 10 weeks away.

Robeson County teams each recently wrapped up spring practices, as they get set for summer conditioning in the coming weeks before the official start of practice on July 30. Week 1 games are set for Aug. 22.

Listed alphabetically, each local coach recently spoke to The Robesonian to review their teams’ progress through the spring.

Fairmont

First-year Fairmont coach Scott Loosemore says his team has “a long way to go” — he said it multiple times while speaking to The Robesonian — but is pleased with the first step the Golden Tornadoes took through his opening months at the helm.

“We still have a very, very long way to go, as far as just being where we would like to be, but I was pleased with the numbers we had out and pleased with the progress we made in the days we had,” Loosemore said.

After the Golden Tornadoes (0-10 last season) finished the 2024 season with 18 players, according to Loosemore, the team has averaged close to 40 participants through the spring.

Loosemore says he’s having to be patient as he looks to rebuild the program, but feels the team is adjusting well to him as the head coach.

“I feel like the kids responded well since I started in January,” Loosemore said. “I guess the discipline and just them buying into what we’re wanting our program to be about, they’ve done a pretty good job of buying into that, so I feel pretty good in the direction that we’re going.”

Former Scotland offensive coordinator Steven Harris has been brought in to be the Golden Tornadoes’ offensive coordinator, Loosemore said.

Key players through the spring for Fairmont have included cornerback/wide receiver Tariq Leggett, running back Calvin Johnson and a quarterback battle between Jamarion Brown, Josh Townsend and Jayden Hunt. The team plans to utilize Jayvon Brown more at tight end while also continuing at free safety, and Loosemore is pleased with the progress of the offensive and defensive lines, with an improved offensive line led by Gavin Mayers allowing for more versatile play calling, Loosemore said.

“We had a lot of kids that I felt like stood out, that had good springs,” Loosemore said.

Lumberton

While Taurius Baker enters his second season leading Lumberton, this was his first spring practice with the Pirates after he was hired late in the offseason last year. He hopes that added time will help lead to an improved product this fall.

“We didn’t have one last year, so that’s a big plus in our confidence and progress going forward,” Baker said. “It was very solid. It was pretty much to see what we’ve got coming in, what we’ve got going on. You use that as an eval time as far as your weight training up until that point, your skill development up to that point, see how it looks on the field.”

After a 4-6 season in his 2024 debut — the Pirates’ most Baker believes the program is moving in the right direction as it prepares for the 2025 campaign.

“Obviously we wanted a better record, better season, going to the playoffs, but I think we’re on a steady path, for all that we’re doing at Lumberton, on the field, off the field, rebuilding the culture, attitude, community, all that good stuff together,” Baker said. “I think we’re on a good, solid steady path, and it’s all about how you evaluate yourself in this position, and I know everybody wants to win, everybody wants to do certain things, but grading yourself on your priorities and knowing how to build a program, and not just building a program but building a solid, established program.”

Standouts in the spring have included Reggie Bush, the all-purpose athlete from whom Baker expects to see a breakout year on both sides of the ball; Brandon Regan and Jayden Graham have been key at the running back position, while Quadir Minnigan, Israel Perkins and Khalijah McArthur have been strong in the trenches along with Disirio McLean and Wyatt Bullard at linebacker, Baker said.

“We’re looking for some good things out of these guys, along with the rest of them,” Baker said. “Everybody, I believe, has progressed, and that’s a good thing as a coach. We’re very excited about the season that’s coming up for us.”

Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett looks to rebound from a 3-7 fall in 2024, but coach Josh Deese is excited after what he’s seen this spring.

“I think spring practice went well for us,” said Deese, a longtime coach in the program entering his third season as head coach. “We had a very successful last 10 days of practice. We’ve been holding voluntary conditioning since March and our boys responded well. We’ve been fine-tuning our offense and our defense, so everything went extremely well through the spring.”

While Purnell Swett had 26 seniors on last year’s team and will field a new-look roster in 2025, Deese says the program kept many of its younger players together at the JV level last year — even as some played well enough to be promoted to varsity — in an effort to develop them together preparing for this season.

“We had some studs on our JV, and we didn’t move any of those guys up, we let them play together, so we have good talent coming up from the JV, as well as our returners,” Deese said. “We have quite a few guys returning that we’re looking forward to seeing them play.”

Deese says quarterback Aidyn Locklear has had a good spring.

“He’s got a strong arm on him and I’m looking forward to him getting the ball to our receivers,” Deese said. “Our receivers, to me, they’re going to be a lot more explosive. …

“Defensively we’re going to be a lot bigger. Our D-line, we’re going to have some meat in the middle. I’m looking forward to seeing what our D-line can do this year.”

Red Springs

While Purnell Swett’s roster has a lot of graduation-forced turnover, Red Springs will bring back most of its team, making this spring largely a continuation of last season, when the Red Devils finished 4-6.

“We kind of picked up where we left off, with a lot of pieces returning,” Red Devils coach Tim Ray said. “With that, I think we did a decent job with really getting our guys prepared for summer workouts.”

Ray said that last year’s team was a mix of juniors with a lot of game experience but not much leadership experience, and other players with strong leadership qualities but little experience. Now, with many of those pieces entering their senior year, Ray expects it will come together well.

“Last year was a learning experience in a sense, and losing (Jakelsin) Mack hurts of course; he’s been a big piece since I’ve been here,” said Ray, entering his fourth season at his alma mater. “But it’s good to have all those guys now, and it’s something about senior years that it’s just a little different. I think kids come in with a different mindset in their senior year, so I look forward to seeing how they produce.”

Key Red Devils players through the spring have included wide receiver/defensive back T.J. Ellerbe, safety/linebacker/running back Raymond Blue and two-way lineman Kamarion McBryde, all four-year starters entering their senior season.

“Going into their senior year, we’re looking forward to some really good things with them,” Ray said. “And we’ve got all those other seniors that I think have really stepped up to the plate big time and holding on to that role.”

Other impact players through the spring include Ernest Bratcher and Jordan Norton at wide receiver/defensive back, Nate Norton at tight end/defensive end, Nasir Blackmon at running back/linebacker and Tae Brown and Za’dyan Cummings on the line.

“If everything goes the way it should, this should be the best team since I’ve been here,” Ray said.

St. Pauls

For St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer, the objective in spring practice was about assessing the Bulldogs’ depth — as many of the starters on an experienced Bulldogs team are known commodities.

“I came away with some answers we needed; we’ve got some solid keys coming back,” Setzer said. “It was really about trying to assess some of our role players as much as anything; we know what the guys that’s proven can do, but we really focused on a lot of our role players, so I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

While the Bulldogs were Robeson County’s winningest team in 2024 at 8-3 and won the Southeastern Athletic Conference, a first-round playoff exit for the third-straight year has given the team movitation as it prepares for its next campaign.

“At St. Pauls High School, we feel like we’ve underachieved the last two years,” said Setzer, who is entering the eighth season of his second stint coaching the Bulldogs. “One would say we can be greedy, we did win the conference this year, but we still feel like we underachieved. So I think it’s got us hungry, it’s got the coaching staff hungry and it’s got the kids hungry.”

Setzer says the new multi-million multi-use facility that opened this year has already made a difference in the Bulldogs’ program.

“We have seen leaps and bounds already,” Setzer said. “I think it’s doing what it’s supposed to do, I think it’s bringing a lot of interest from colleges. Because we’re going into a new conference, and a bigger conference as far as pupils, we’re going to need to step up, so we’re all hands on deck and excited about the challenge.”

Among the Bulldogs’ spring standouts are Antwan McKoy, who has received multiple SEC and ACC offers, among others, in recent weeks, and fellow defensive line prospect De’Zhian Roberts. Jakhi Purcell, Malachi Locklear and Aubrey Cobbs, each of whom double up at wide receiver and defensive back, have been solid through the spring, along with running back Yoshua McBryde and Antonio Arnold, who will replace the graduating Theophilus Setzer at quarterback. Setzer also touts offensive linemen David Britt and Braylen Maynor as key pieces entering the fall.

“We didn’t lose hardly anybody, we didn’t have a big senior class so we bring back a lot of talent, so I’m happy to see that,” Setzer said. “It makes my job a lot easier.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at [email protected].