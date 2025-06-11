Lumberton native, former UNCP standout named Pirates head coach

LUMBERTON — Despite the fact he played his high school basketball elsewhere, David Strother’s favorite high school team has always been the Lumberton Pirates.

“I’ve played at other high schools, but Lumberton High School, being from Lumberton, a lot of the people I looked up to wore this jersey, so it’s a school that I always keep my eyes on, and it’s one of my favorite schools,” Strother said. “It’s my favorite high school just like Pembroke is my favorite college, two schools that I always keep my eyes on and just see what’s going on and how everything is going.”

While he never played a game in the maroon and gold, he’ll now get to coach the Pirates.

Strother has been hired as Lumberton’s head basketball coach, with the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approving the move in its Tuesday meeting.

“(It’s) just being back home,” Strother said. “I’m from here, I’m from Lumberton, and just to be able to just — the experiences I went through as a player, just being able to connect with the players, knowing what they’re going through being from here, and being able to come back and give back my knowledge to the players and helping them succeed and reach whatever goals they want to reach.”

Strother replaces Bryant Edwards, who left the program this spring to become head coach at West Brunswick. Edwards won 127 games in six seasons leading the Pirates, including the 2020 4A co-state championship.

A Lumberton native, Strother briefly attended Lumberton High School during his sophomore year, in between stops at a charter school in Winston-Salem and Fayetteville’s Village Christian Academy, from which he graduated.

“I’m really excited to be back home and do it,” Strother said. “I think that’s what made the opportunity even more intriguing, just to be able to come back home and give back to the community in a positive way and just to help lead them and guide them in a positive way. … I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m just ready to get to work.”

“He grew up here pretty close to the school,” Lumberton athletic director Ted White said. “He never played at Lumberton High School, but he’s from here, his family’s from here. He’s the kind of young man that we’d like our kids to aspire to be one day.”

Strother played basketball at UNC Pembroke from 2017-20, then played a season each at Old Dominion and USC Aiken. After his playing career, he was director of player development at USC Aiken for the 2022-23 season and a graduate assistant at Texas-San Antonio during the 2023-24 season before returning to UNCP as an assistant coach last season.

“We had a lot of good candidates that we interviewed, and he just kind of stood out,” White said. “He was very candid with us in the interview, and we’re at a good point, but he’s got a vision to get us to the next level.”

Strother hopes to utilize that experience as he begins his new role coaching at the high school level.

“I think the biggest thing is going to be player development, just knowing what it takes to get to that level, knowing the hard work you’ve got to put in to get there,” Strother said. “And then just being able to inspire them to really dream big and showing them what it’s going to take to make it at that level; not just to get a scholarship and stay there for one year, I want them to be prepared for the college level and understand what it’s going to take to survive and have a good college career.”

Strother inherits a roster that lost just one player — albeit a big piece in Robeson County Player of the Year Jaiden Shephard — from last season’s 24-6 campaign in which the Pirates reached the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

“I think every job is a win-now opportunity, so that’s the same approach I’m taking,” Strother said. “I plan to come in and hit the ground running and win right away. We’ve got two seniors that’s coming back; I met with the team and told them, some of the guys are younger, but it’s y’all’s job to send the seniors out the right way, and that’s going to be the goal.”

Broader goals for the program under Strother are about player development and community involvement, he said.

“The biggest goal is for the players develop on and off the court,” Strother said. “To be good basketball players and develop on the court, but to be good people in the community, be good people around the school, stuff like that. And the other goal for me is to help our seniors get into college, and to just see the players grow; I want to see their game grow on the court and I want to see them keep growing off the court as well.”

