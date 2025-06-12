PEMBROKE — As he crossed the graduation stage once more last month, Michael Passamuntu celebrated the completion of his Master of Arts in sports administration at UNC Pembroke and years of deep involvement, leadership, and transformation within the campus recreation community he’s helped shape.

A two-time Brave, Passamuntu earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from UNCP, building a legacy grounded in service, connection and growth. His latest milestone came in the form of a prestigious opportunity: traveling to Orlando, Florida, to attend the 2025 National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) Foundation Conference alongside Justin Winans, director of Campus Recreation, and Shawn Conboy, associate director of programming.

The trip was made possible partly by the Tony Clements Scholarship, a merit-based award recognizing Passamuntu’s contributions and potential in collegiate recreation.

While at the national conference, Passamuntu didn’t just attend sessions; he helped lead one. Together with Conboy, he co-presented “Empowering Student Leaders in Small Colleges: Bridging Gaps in Professional Staff Absences.” Their session explored how smaller institutions can equip student leaders to step confidently into critical roles during transition or staff shortages. Drawing on their experience at UNCP, Passamuntu and Conboy highlighted practical approaches to leadership development, mentorship and trust-building.

“Being a presenter at NIRSA put me to the test,” Passamuntu said. “It challenged me to share my experiences as a student leader with a wider audience and encourage other directors and coordinators at smaller schools not to be afraid to put more on the plate of their student leaders.”

The trip was a chance to grow, learn and step outside his comfort zone.

“My experience at NIRSA 2025 was one I will never forget,” he said.

From building relationships with professionals at other schools to learning to navigate challenging conversations and set healthy boundaries, he walked away with new tools to carry into his future career.

“I learned a lot about what professional relationships mean, especially when it comes to things like boundaries, clear and respectful communication, being reliable in my role and showing interest in others,” Passamuntu said.

For Passamuntu, campus recreation has always been about more than just fitness; it’s about creating a culture of care and accountability. At UNCP, he has served as a key leader within Campus Recreation, managing student staff in the Campbell Wellness Center, guiding fitness instructors and helping design meaningful programming supporting the entire campus’s health and well-being.

“Mike has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to creating a supportive, engaging environment for health and well-being,” Conboy said. “Through innovative programming and effective management of student staff, he has made a lasting impact on the wellness journey of our campus community.”

His influence hasn’t gone unnoticed by the department’s leadership.

“Mike has made an invaluable impact on our department,” Winans said. “His enthusiasm, dedication and the meaningful relationships he’s built with our student employees set a powerful example of how to approach each day with purpose and positivity.”

