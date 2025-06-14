From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Donald Oxendine and Greg Canady were the winners of the second flight with Bucky Beasley and Lee Hunt coming in second place. The third flight was won by Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers followed by Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland. Dan McClelland and Ronnie Duckworth were the fourth-flight winners followed by Allan Caulder and Glenn West coming in second place. David DeCarlo, Jim Rogers, Al Almond and Tommy Belch were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 70, Donald Arnette 71, Michael Connor 71, Joe Marks 71, James Thompson 73, Mitch Grier 74, Bob Antone 74, Butch Lennon 75, Robert Lawson 75, J.T. Powers 76, Eddie Williams 76, John Stanley 77, Chris Barfield 78 and Danny Glasscock 78.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

