KNIGHTDALE — The Fourth Annual Lee Vernon McNeill SETC Invitational Track Meet will be held on Saturday, July 12 at Knightdale High School.

The annual event, put on by the Soaring Eagles Track Club, honors the memory of St. Pauls native Lee Vernon McNeill, who starred at East Carolina and in the 1988 Olympics; McNeill died in 2021. The event will begin at 8 a.m.

Teams can register for the event at coacho.com. This is a USA Track & Field sanctioned event, open to all youth athletes. Athletes also have the option to register as unattached. Registration is $8 per event or $25 per relay. Age divisions range from 8-and-under through each age up to 17-18, and also an open masters class for adults. This is based on age as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Registration closes at noon on Wednesday, July 9 with a cap of 850 athletes. Late registration will be an additional $20 fee. No late entries will be accepted the day of the event.

Fees are payable to the Soaring Eagles Track Club.

Spectator tickets can be purchased at www.gofan.co. Once on the site, search for Soaring Eagles Track Club. A large portion of the proceeds goes toward teh Lee Vernon McNeill SETC Scholarship Fund.

Class of 2025 high school graduates can apply for the Lee Vernon McNeill SETC Scholarship at soaringeaglestrackclub.com.

SETC is seeking volunteers to help organize the meet. Those who sign up by July 4 will receive a complimentary t-shirt and meals. For more information visit https://bit.ly/Volunteer2025-LVM-SETC.

Event site Knightdale High School is located at 100 Bryan Chalk Lane in Knightdale, near Raleigh.

For more information about the event, contact Tasha Simpson at 919-818-8546.