The West Robeson Coach Pitch All-Stars White team won the district championship played last week in Elizabethtown. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Lenox Graham, Jakobie Locklear, Braydon Davis, Branston Clark, Jameson Lowery and Chayson Locklear. In the middle row, from left, are Jude Jacobs, Declyn Locklear, Kenson Taylor, Maverick Locklear, Jace Graham and Karter Taylor. In the back row, from left, are coaches Jarrett Graham, Jonathan Graham, Brandon Davis and Darius Taylor.