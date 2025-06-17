GREENSBORO — Six local athletes will showcase their talents on a statewide stage over the next two weeks at the BodyArmor State Games, being played in Greensboro.

Three Purnell Swett girls soccer players highlight the selections, with Brooklyn Jones, Sarah Hunt and Maryah Locklear each participating. Rams boys soccer player Avry Locklear is also part of the games, along with Fairmont baseball player Parker Chavis and St. Pauls softball player Angel Purcell.

Participants earn their place in the BodyArmor State Games after an application and tryout process in their respective region of the state. It is open to rising sophomores, juniors and seniors.

The soccer players will each be part of the North team, with the region encompassing the east central part of the state from the Sandhills up through the Triangle.

Jones and Hunt each played in the State Games last year and were part of a championship run with the North team, along with Kyndallon Oxendine, who was unavailable this year due to injury. Maryah Locklear joins her two Rams teammates as a first-time participant.

The soccer tournaments will be held June 28-29 at Guilford College. Each team will play three games, with the boys playing two games on June 28 and one on June 29 and the girls playing one game on June 28 and two on the June 29.

Jones, a sophomore midfielder/forward, scored 14 goals and six assists for the Rams this spring, while Hunt, a sophomore midfielder, had 14 goals and a county-best 17 assists. Maryah Locklear was a key piece on the Rams’ defense while also scoring one goal with one assist. All three earned All-County honors from The Robesonian.

Avry Locklear had two goals and four assists during his junior season last fall while helping hold down the Rams’ back line from his position as a defender. Cleveland’s Michael Pritchard will be the boys team’s head coach, assisted by Henderson Collegiate’s Alexis Garcia.

The baseball tournament is taking place this week, with Chavis as part of the Region 4 team, which encompasses the Sandhills region. Triton’s David Reece is the head coach, with assistants including Terry Sanford’s Sam Guy, Lee County’s Dalton Hardee and South View’s Blake Maxwell.

The baseball tournament has eight regional teams from around North Carolina. Each team will play one game per day, with Tuesday games at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers minor-league team, and Wednesday through Friday games at UNC Greensboro.

A scout workout day was held on Monday at Guilford College before the start of tournament play on Tuesday.

Chavis was the Robeson County Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore in 2024. He was 4-8 with a 4.41 ERA in his junior season for the Golden Tornadoes and earned honorable-mention All-County recognition.

Purcell is part of the Region 3 team in the softball tournament, encompassing the Sandhills and the Raleigh area. Green Level’s Alexandria Connelly will be the head coach and Lee County’s Devan Daniel and Hoke County’s Heather Glass are assistants.

The softball tournament will be held June 24-25, with each team playing two games on June 24 at Carolyn Allen Park before placement games on June 25 at Guilford College.

Purcell, a third baseman, hit .559 for the Bulldogs as a junior this spring, tallying 38 hits, 37 runs, 43 RBIs, 11 home runs, six doubles, five triples and 14 stolen bases. She was an All-County selection in each of the last three seasons and was the Southeastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2024.