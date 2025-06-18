A look at Robeson’s high school football schedules

While many have high school football on their mind all year round, it’s about this time of year as the summer begins that more and more fans, players and coaches alike begin to more seriously look ahead to the upcoming season.

With Week 1 just over two months away on Aug. 22 — and the official start of practice in six weeks — it’s a good time to look at the lineup of games that each local team will face through the 2025 campaign.

In-county matchups

Matchups between two of Robeson County’s teams are among the matchups that are looked forward to the most, by fans and players alike. Eight of the possible 10 combinations of in-county games are scheduled this fall.

The season will be bookended with a pair of nights with two such matchups. Lumberton will play at Fairmont on Aug. 22, reprising the season openers the two teams have played in each of the last three years, while St. Pauls will play at Purnell Swett in the second consecutive Week 1 tilt between the Bulldogs and Rams.

Halloween will feature two local matchups as well, with Purnell Swett playing at Lumberton and Fairmont heading to Red Springs for regular-season finales. Both matchups are conference games.

In the weeks between, four more local matchups are on the slate, one each from Weeks 2 through 5. The first, on Aug. 29, sees St. Pauls host Lumberton, the first football matchup between the schools since 2010 and just the ninth all-time; St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer will face the Pirates for the first time since leading the program from 2014-17.

Red Springs and St. Pauls will play each other for the 70th consecutive season with a Sept. 5 contest at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium; it will be the first time since 2000 that the matchup has been a nonconference game.

After Red Springs and Purnell Swett met in 2024 for the first time since 2016, the Rams travel to face the Red Devils in a Sept. 12 matchup.

Fairmont and St. Pauls continue a streak of meeting every year since 1981 when they face off on Sept. 19, though it will be the first time since 1992 it has not been a conference game.

Fairmont

After Scott Loosemore’s debut season with the Golden Tornadoes begins with the Lumberton game, the Golden Tornadoes hit the road to face Forest Hills on Aug. 29, just the second all-time matchup, and head to the American Leadership Academy-Johnston (ALAJ) on Sept. 5, the first time any Robeson County team has faced the program which is in its third season. Another first-time opponent in Lakewood visits Hal S. Floyd Stadium on Sept. 12 before the Golden Tornadoes’ game against St. Pauls wraps up nonconference play.

After a bye week, the Golden Tornadoes begin play in the newly realigned Southeastern Athletic Conference on Oct. 3 by hosting South Columbus. That will follow with a trip to West Bladen on Oct. 10, a home game against Whiteville on Oct. 17 and an Oct. 24 trip to South Brunswick, who Fairmont last played in 2016, before the finale at Red Springs. Fairmont has not played Whiteville or South Columbus over the last four seasons but was previously a conference opponent of both in the Three Rivers Conference through the spring 2021 season.

Fairmont and Red Springs are the 4A members of the Southeastern alongside 3A schools South Columbus, West Bladen and Whiteville and 5A program South Brunswick.

Lumberton

After the back-to-back local matchups on the road to start coach Taurius Baker’s second season, Lumberton plays the rest of its nonconference slate at home over the next three games. It starts against Westover on Sept. 5, the Pirates’ first meeting with the Wolverines since 2018. Lumberton hosts Heide Trask on Sept. 12, its first time playing the Titans, and after a bye week will host Monroe on Sept. 26, the first time any current Robeson County high school has faced the Redhawks. That Week 6 matchup will be the only Robeson County game that night, with each of the other four schools on a bye week before beginning conference play.

Lumberton heads into the newly formed Tri-County Conference as part of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s realignment for 2025-29, and retains three of its conference foes from previous seasons, including its TCC opener on Oct. 3 at Cape Fear and a home matchup the following week against Gray’s Creek. The Pirates then face Terry Sanford, a frequent opponent through the 1990s and 2000s who they’ve only met once since 2008, on Oct. 17 in Fayetteville before facing Scotland on Oct. 24 in Laurinburg, the first meeting since 2019 after 67 previous matchups between the programs.

The Purnell Swett matchup ends the regular season, pitting two of the three 7A programs in the TCC against each other; Cape Fear is the league’s other 7A team, while remaining members Gray’s Creek, Scotland and Terry Sanford are all 6A.

Purnell Swett

Following the Week 1 home game against St. Pauls, Purnell Swett hosts New Hanover on Aug. 29, the first matchup between the teams since 1983 when the school was still named West Robeson. The Rams then play three straight away games to finish nonconference play: at Douglas Byrd on Sept. 5, at Red Springs the following Friday and at South Brunswick on Sept. 19, a first-time opponent for Purnell Swett. The Rams have a bye week on Sept. 26.

The Rams enter the new Tri-County Conference, with no first-time conference opponents but Terry Sanford, on Oct. 3 in Fayetteville, and Scotland, on Oct. 17 at home, both as the revival of a dormant series; the other three matchups are continuations of conference series from the last four years in the United-8 Conference or even longer. After opening TCC play on the road at Terry Sanford, the Pirates are home against Cape Fear on Oct. 10, Scotland the following week and Gray’s Creek on Oct. 24, before playing the finale at rival Lumberton to complete Josh Deese’s third season as head coach.

Red Springs

The Red Devils begin Tim Ray’s fourth season at the helm as the only local program with an out-of-county Week 1 opponent, hosting Anson in a first-time matchup on Aug. 22. Red Springs then faces Pender for the first time since 2012 on Aug. 29 in Burgaw. After the in-county games with St. Pauuls in Week 3 and Purnell Swett in Week 4, the Red Devils finish nonconference play at Douglas Byrd on Sept. 19, the fifth straight season the Eagles have met Red Springs in nonconference competition. Red Springs has a bye week on Sept. 26 before the start of league play.

Red Springs joins Fairmont in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, opening against South Brunswick, who they last played in 2018. South Columbus comes to Red Springs on Oct. 10 and West Bladen visits on Oct. 17 before the Red Devils head to Whiteville for the season’s penultimate game on Oct. 24, then finishing with Fairmont at home the following week.

St. Pauls

St. Pauls will be the only Robeson County team to play each of the other county programs this season, accounting for four of the Bulldogs’ five nonconference games in the eighth season of Mike Setzer’s second stint as the program’s head coach. After playing at Purnell Swett and home against Lumberton and Red Springs in the first three weeks of the season, the lone out-of-county nonconference matchup comes on Sept. 12 at North Brunswick, who last played St. Pauls in 1996. St. Pauls finishes its nonconference slate at Fairmont before a bye week in Week 6.

St. Pauls is the only Robeson County team in the new Eastern Sandhills Conference and is one of two 5A teams in the 5A/6A split conference. The Bulldogs face the four 6A conference opponents first, starting with E.E. Smith at home on Oct. 3, playing the Golden Bulls for the first time since 2018.

St. Pauls will face perennial power Seventy-First for the first time on Oct. 10 in Fayetteville, then host Westover on Oct. 17 after seeing the Wolverines frequently in recent years as a nonconference foe. The Bulldogs then travel to South View on Oct. 24, the first football meeting between the schools despite just 13 miles of separation, before finishing at home against Douglas Byrd, the other ESC 5A program.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.