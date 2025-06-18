PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball coach Drew Richards announced the addition of three coaches to his staff on Tuesday afternoon.

Noah Diebel and Anthony Willis will serve as assistant coaches, while James Jones IV will assume the role as a student assistant.

“Although we will miss Coach (Dylan Anderson), Coach (David Strother), Coach Faison (Brock), and Layth (Allan), I am excited to bring in some new additions to our program,” said Richards. “Each of these individuals have had different backgrounds and experiences in this business and I believe they will provide strengths that will be used to bolster our already incredible returning coaches. Looking forward to getting to work!”

Diebel treks to Pembroke from High Point where he served as the Director of Basketball Operations. A 2018 graduate from High Point, Diebel also spent time at High Point as a student manager and as a graduate assistant coach. He was named the NCAA Manager of the Year in 2017 by Managers on a Mission.

“Coach Diebel has had a tremendous amount of experience in multiple roles at multiple levels,” Richards said. “He has been a part of numerous successful seasons and contributes to them wearing many hats. We expect him to hit the ground running!”

Willis comes to Pembroke following a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Tallahassee Community College. A 2019 graduate from the University of North Texas, Willis made stops at Ranger College and North Texas during his coaching journey.

“Coach Willis has worked for two of the top Junior Colleges in the country in addition to being on staff at a high-level university,” stated Richards. “He comes highly recommended from former UNCP staff member Corey Hendren. His work ethic, player relationships, and skill development will improve our program.”

An aspiring coach, James spent the 2023-24 season as a student-assistant coach at Fayetteville Tech Community College. James was a member of the Fayetteville Tech men’s basketball team before moving into the coaching role following an injury.

“For being such a young age, James has already demonstrated he has a bright future in this business,” said Richards. “Working under Coach Hurd at Fayetteville Tech has prepared him to have a vital role in the daily happenings on our team and on our campus. We look forward to him growing both academically as a student and professionally as a coach at UNCP.”