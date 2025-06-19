LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College (RCC) is excited to announce two upcoming opportunities for young athletes to sharpen their baseball skills this summer. The Baseball Showcase will take place at Lumberton High School. The Kids Baseball Camp will take place at Pennington Athletic Complex.

First up is the RCC Baseball Showcase, taking place Saturday, July 12. Designed for rising 9th through 12th graders, this event offers players the chance to demonstrate their talents and receive on-the-spot evaluations from college-level coaches.

Pitchers, two-way players and catchers will start at 9 a.m. Position players will begin at 10 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear a shirt with a number on the back for easy identification during evaluations.

The cost is $75 for position players and pitchers and $100 for two-way players.

Following the showcase, RCC will host its Kids Baseball Camp from July 21-24 welcoming players from kindergarten through 12th grade. The camp will run daily from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is designed to be a fun and engaging way for young athletes to learn fundamentals, improved techniques, and build a love for the game.

The cost is $150 per camper

Campers are welcome to wear shorts and t-shirts for comfort during activities.

Both events will be held at the Pennington Athletic Complex. Registration and payment can be completed using the QR code and links provided by RCC. A completed waiver is required on the first day of each event.

Contact Courtney Jacobs, RCC director of governance and marketing, at 910-272-3231 or [email protected].