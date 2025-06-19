PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton recently announced the addition of four incoming freshmen to add to the 2025-26 roster.

Shaymiah Bailey, Camille Kerridge, Breanna Perry and Abby Sheets will continue their athletic and academic careers with the Braves and will be eligible immediately for the Black & Gold.

“Our program got better with this freshman class,” said Samuels-Eaton. “Not only do they bring depth at many positions, but they will also bring competitiveness, energy, and work hard every day. We can’t wait to see what they will bring on the court and in the classroom.”

Bailey is a 5-foot-11 forward/center from Winston-Salem who graduated from Mount Tabor High School, earning All-Conference, team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior. She plans to major in business administration at UNCP.

Kerridge is from Fort Mill, S.C., but also prepped in Winston-Salem at Winston-Salem Christian. The 5-foot-5 guard helped her team to a 30-4 season as a senior and scored over 1,000 points in her high school career. She plans to major in biology.

Perry, a 5-foot-7 guard, is a Washington native and played at North Carolina Good Better Best, winning a state championship as a senior. She was also valedictorian of her class, and plans to major in exercise science.

Sheets graduated from Ashe County High School and scored 24.1 points per game as a senior, setting career and single-season school records for scoring and 3-pointers as well as a single-game school record with 41 points; she also lettered in softball and volleyball and earned her school’s Female Athlete of the Year honors. She plans to major in business administration.