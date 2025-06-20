LUMBERTON — Fairmont native Jordan Waters, running back for the Los Angeles Rams, is giving back to his hometown with a community-focused event aimed at supporting individuals experiencing homelessness.

On Sunday, June 29, Waters will host a BBQ for the homeless from 3 to 5 p.m. ET at the Lumberton Christian Care Center, located at 220 E. 2nd St., Lumberton, NC 28358. The event is organized in partnership with Sandhill Baptist Church and the Lumberton Christian Care Center. Organizers expect to serve 80 to 90 individuals with hot meals and fellowship.

“This is more than just a BBQ — it’s a chance to show love, restore dignity, and remind people that they matter,” said Jordan Waters, who credits his upbringing and faith for his passion for service. “Everyone deserves to feel seen and supported, and that’s what this day is about.”

Waters played college football at Duke University before transferring to North Carolina State. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025 following a standout collegiate career as a running back. Driven by his upbringing and faith, Waters continues to use his platform as a professional athlete to uplift underserved communities and make a lasting impact beyond the field.

Volunteers from the church, shelter, and local community will work together to ensure the event is a welcoming and impactful experience. In addition to providing food, the initiative seeks to create connection, support, and encouragement for those facing housing insecurity.

Waters signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in April. He has been in Hawaii for the team’s minicamp practice there this week.