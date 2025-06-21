The West Robeson minors team (age 9-10) won the district championship and advanced to the Diamond Youth Baseball state tournament to be played in Gastonia. Lumberton’s team also advanced. Pictured, bottom row from left, are Nixan Jacobs, Brendan O’Briant, Caniyah Bullard, Dash Quick, Jeremiah Jacobs and Derian Strickland. Pictured, top row from left, are David Locklear, Theodore Locklear, Braylon Brayboy, Kadon Lowery and Kohl Dees. Coaches are Caleb Jacobs, Sandy Jacobs and Isaac Jacobs.

The West Robeson majors team (age 11-12) won the district championship and advanced to the Diamond Youth Baseball state tournament to be played in Winter Park. Fairmont also advanced. Pictured, bottom row from left, are Zaiden Hunt, Mike Lambert, Deckland Stuart, Kolton Locklear and Mason Clark. Pictured, top row from left, are Hunter Scott, Josiah Bullard, Tanner Clark, Noah Locklear, Jett Clark and Denim Quick. Coaches are Donathan Clark, Lathan Bullard and Marcus Hunt.

