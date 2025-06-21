Setzer earns 2nd All-Around Athlete of the Year honor

ST. PAULS — By now, most people know about Theophilus Setzer’s exceptional football abilities. It’s the reason he was named the Robeson County Heisman last fall, and why he’ll become a Division-I player this coming fall.

But the character of the recent St. Pauls High School graduate might actually be best exemplified in the other sports he plays, and how impactful he is when he’s not necessarily the best player on those teams, but is instead the glue piece.

“I feel like on the basketball court, with my leadership role, being able to help everybody under control when we’ve got two minutes left in the fourth quarter and we’re down by three, I feel like that leadership role really helps us get back into our game on that side of things,” he said. “On the baseball field, just keeping the energy up. I might not be the best hitter, I might not be the best in the field, but just having the energy and being able to command the troops is a big thing that I feel like I pull from football to help me in all my other sports.”

“You need those A-B-C type of players: attitude, behavior, character,” St. Pauls basketball coach Ted Gaskins said. “And Theo had that.”

A four-sport athlete and 16-time letterman through his high school career can add another accolade to his long list, as Setzer has been named Robeson County All-Around Male Athlete of the Year for the second straight year.

“It’s just a blessing,” Theophilus Setzer said. “I feel like I have a few spots where I definitely wish I could’ve done better, but overall I couldn’t have asked for a better four separate seasons. It was just really fun, and I’m just ready to get to the next level.”

“He answered the bell,” said Mike Setzer, St. Pauls football coach and Theophilus’ father. “Once you start getting college offers, other people try to play you different and play you stronger, they’re more motivated, and I thought that he really met the challenge head on.”

In addition to football, Setzer played basketball and baseball and ran track at St. Pauls; he even played a fifth sport, tennis, as a freshman.

Setzer’s well-rounded nature extends beyond the athletic arena, as well. He finished No. 2 in his graduating class and carries that strong academic record and leadership prowess to Army West Point.

“I think he’s been a model student athlete for our kids for that,” Mike Setzer said. “Because I think he’s been able to show them he’s not a perfect kid, but he also was able to show them he was able to weather the storms and do the things we asked of him. … And he kept God first, and I love it.”

On the gridiron, Setzer was elite as both a passer and runner as the Bulldogs’ quarterback. He threw for 1,344 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,015 yards and 10 touchdowns at an exceptional 16.0 yards per carry.

Setzer helped lead the Bulldogs to an 8-3 season and a Southeastern Athletic Conference championship.

“I definitely feel like this past season was a way better season than my junior year,” Theophilus Setzer said. “I definitely feel like I played a way better and bigger role than my team. … I feel like I got better and I prepared myself very well to be heading up to West Point

“He was what you want to be in a three-year starter at quarterback, and I was proud of watching his maturation this year,” Mike Setzer said. “I thought that he did a fine job answering the bell and understanding that people were coming at him differently, and I felt like he was able to put the team on his back.”

That success came through a special time period for the Setzer family, with Theophilus playing under his father, the last of Mike Setzer’s three sons to be coached by him.

“I honestly know I wouldn’t have been at this spot without everything he did for me for these past four years, just believing in me and pushing me to be how I am now,” Theophilus Setzer said.

While it’s common in current times for players to commit early to which college program they will join, Theophilus Setzer chose to play out his senior football season before making any such decisions.

The downside was that the process then played out while other sports, particularly basketball, were in season.

“He wanted to gamble on himself, so that’s what he decided to do,” Mike Setzer said. “So that meant after football season that there were offers that came in and he had to take official visits. So it caused basketball problems because he couldn’t be there when he needed to be, but the basketball program supported him understanding that that’s his future.”

“I said, you know what your meal ticket is,” Gaskins said. “When you’re missing a glue kind of person, you’re going to miss that, and some games when he didn’t play, we didn’t have that person that kept us close-knitted to what we wanted to do, our perspective, and stick to it.”

Setzer also missed a few basketball games with injury — but when he did play, he provided far more for the Bulldogs than just the 5.5 points per game he put in the scorebook.

“He was kind of like a buffer, a transit between the coaching staff and the players. He kind of reinforced (things),” said Gaskins, who was in his first season coaching at St. Pauls. “He won our coaches award for that role he played, making the lull less difficult to establish a different style of play.”

Come springtime, Setzer played a similar role on the baseball diamond. He hit .209 with nine runs and 10 stolen bases, while also running down balls for some big outs in center field, but that stat line once again doesn’t tell the whole story.

“At the beginning of the season, we were without Theo, he got hurt in basketball,” St. Pauls baseball coach Bladen Strickland said. “As soon as we put him back in the lineup, it was like we were complete, finally. … As soon as he gets in a game, he’s electric, his speed plays. Every game that he got on first base, we were either in it or we won it. When you have a kid like that in center field that can absolutely fly, run balls down in the gap, it’s hard to beat you.”

Setzer also reached the state championship meet for the third time in his high school career as part of two Bulldogs relay teams. The 4×200 team finished 11th and the 4×400 team 13th in Setzer’s final high school athletic event. After winning a state championship in the 4×400 in his junior season, though, Setzer says he felt a letdown from this year’s result.

That’s because that moment in 2024, though, was such an achievement for Setzer and his relay partners Charles Johnson, Markeon Fletcher and Quintell McNeill.

“It’s a moment that I wish everybody could experience,” Theophilus Setzer said. “Every time I see those guys, it’s like we’re talking right back about how we got to states, how we were the underdogs and nobody believed in us, and we just found the will to do it. It’s just something you can’t forget. I look at the ring every day on my counter and it reminds me to keep going harder every day.”

As Theophilus Setzer’s high school years come to an end, he says his four years at St. Pauls were a time of not only great achievement, but tremendous growth.

“If I look back at my freshman year, I’d say that kid has not really got a whole bunch of athleticism in him, he’s struggling a little bit,” he said. “He struggled with confidence and feeling like he was belonging. But as I grew through these past years, I feel like I found myself, I started believing in myself, I started putting in a lot more work and trusting those around me.”

A tangible result of that has been his numerous accolades, which include now winning Robeson County All-Around Male Athlete of the Year recognition in back-to-back years, matching former Bulldogs teammate Kemarion Baldwin who did so in 2022-23; in the four years since The Robesonian established the award, Setzer and Baldwin remain the only two to win it, a sweep for St. Pauls.

“I think it’s fitting because I always told him never care about accolades. … If you’re good, you talk about yourself, but if you’re great other people will let you know,” Mike Setzer said. “I don’t think he got up every morning trying to go get this thing, but once again just to show him, your consistency, man, it’s off the chart.”

While Setzer’s four-sport focus in high school will be narrowed to only football in college, his life will still require a well-rounded balance, particularly with the demands of a service academy student.

“There’s going to be some kids that can put a gun together faster than he can, there’s going to be some kids that understand how to march faster, all those things,” Mike Setzer said. “But because he can be on the basketball team and not be the ‘best guy,’ or the baseball team, or track, and can fit in a flourish, I think that’s going to make him less anxious. He thrives in that type of environment of different stuff and different challenges.”

Theophilus Setzer feels that the constant in-season nature of his high school sports career helped prepare him for what he will face at West Point.

“Whenever I look back at everything and all the time that I used into sports, I don’t regret any of it at all,” Theophilus Setzer said. “I really think God knew that I’d be at this point where I am now and that I would need it. It’s a blessing to be able to do the things that I did in high school, and just knowing that everything I did has just prepared me to get to this point where I’m heading to.”

