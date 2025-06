The Pembroke Angels (10U) softball team won the District 6 championship to advance to the state tournament. Pictured, kneeling from left, are Jhetta Lucas, Paislee Chavis, Brensleigh Locklear, Aunsley Locklear, Mariyah Locklear and Carolina Harris. Pictured in the second row, from left, are coach Chelsey Wilkes, Celisia Locklear, Toriana Locklear, Natanie Locklear, Kotinya Locklear, Hollie Leviner and Tegan Locklear. In the back row are coaches Billy Locklear and Timus Locklear.