West Robeson’s Brannan Chavis crosses home plate during Monday’s Diamond Youth Baseball 6U state tournament game against Mt. Pleasant in Pembroke. Mt. Pleasant won the game 14-13.

Fairmont’s Chayden Strong, right, throws the ball to Tobias Baldwin, left, during Monday’s Diamond Youth Baseball 6U state tournament game against Riegelwood in Pembroke. Riegelwood won the game 13-3.

West Robeson’s Maverick Demery swings at a pitch during Monday’s Diamond Youth Baseball 6U state tournament game against Mt. Pleasant in Pembroke. Mt. Pleasant won the game 14-13.

Fairmont’s Luke Odom swings at a pitch during Monday’s Diamond Youth Baseball 6U state tournament game against Riegelwood in Pembroke. Riegelwood won the game 13-3.

The Diamond Youth Baseball 6U state tournament was held in Pembroke from Saturday through Tuesday. Pictured, West Robeson’s Wes Lowery (8) runs to first base past Mt. Pleasant pitcher Brooks Hammill, left, during Monday’s game. Mt. Pleasant won the game 14-13.

