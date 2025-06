LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School will hold a community meet and greet with new boys basketball head coach David Strother on Thursday morning.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. in the LHS Mini Gym. It will include an introduction, a Q&A session and an open practice.

Strother was approved as the new head coach earlier this month; the Lumberton native replaces Bryant Edwards, who left the program after six seasons.