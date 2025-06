Lumberton boys basketball coach David Strother, left, gives instruction during an open practice as part of Thursday’s community meet and greet in Lumberton.

Lumberton High School held a community meet and greet for new boys basketball coach David Strother Thursday. Pictured, Strother, right, is introduced by athletic director Ted White, left. Strother discussed taking the job and what his teams will look like before the Pirates held an open practice.

Lumberton boys basketball coach David Strother, left, gives instruction during an open practice as part of Thursday’s community meet and greet in Lumberton.