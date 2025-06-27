Thorndyke reflects on CWS experience

Lumberton native and Coastal Carolina first baseman Colby Thorndyke stands on the base paths during a June 15 College World Series game against Oregon State in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. — As a young baseball player in Robeson County, Colby Thorndyke would watch the College World Series on television each year with his brother, Seth, and father, Sandy.

Now Thorndyke has lived out the dream of playing in Omaha.

The Lumberton native and Coastal Carolina first baseman got to live out a dream by playing in the CWS over the last couple of weeks, with the Chanticleers reaching the national championship series before earning a runner-up finish.

“It’s a dream as a kid growing up on that stage,” Thorndyke said. “I think it was very amazing that, not only did we get to play on that stage, but we were successful and played really good baseball on one of the biggest stages in the nation.”

While Colby Thorndyke made his way to Omaha with the Chanticleers, his family made the trip as well to watch him play in the bucket-list event.

“That was always on my bucket list to go to the College World Series, but when you get a chance to go watch your son play, that’s an awesome feeling,” said Sandy Thorndyke, the longtime former baseball coach at Fairmont High School. “The World Series is crazy, with the people and all of the Fan Fest stuff, it’s awesome.”

Coastal Carolina’s trip to Omaha was also a first for associate head coach Chad Oxendine, a Rowland native. This was another reason the trip was a special occasion for Sandy Thorndyke, who coached Oxendine as a teenager in American Legion baseball. Attempts to reach Oxendine for this story were unsuccessful.

Not only did the Chanticleers play well as a team, but so did Thorndyke individually. His eight RBIs led all players in the CWS; he had four hits and scored five runs in five tournament games.

Making its second CWS appearance in program history after winning the title in 2016, Coastal Carolina opened with a 7-4 win over Arizona on June 13. Two days later,Thorndyke came to bat with the bases loaded in the first inning against Oregon State and cleared the bases with a double to the gap in right-center, giving the Chanticleers a 3-0 lead; CCU led the rest of the way in a 6-2 victory.

“We always preach that the pressure is on the pitcher with the bases loaded, and I knew that if I kept having a good at-bat he would eventually give me a good pitch to put a barrel on it,” Colby Thorndyke said.

With ESPN cameras focused on the family section for the competing teams, the Thorndyke family’s celebration was put on air in the moments after the double.

“Probably before he finished running (the bases), between innings, I bet I had 20 text messages and my wife had several text messages,” Sandy Thorndyke said.

Coastal took the field for its next game against Louisville on June 18 needing one win to reach the championship series. Thorndyke duplicated his go-ahead three-RBI first-inning double from the game before, then was hit by a pitch to bring in a run in the sixth and singled to score the game’s final run in the eighth. He finished with three hits, two runs and five RBIs as the Chanticleers cruised to an 11-3 win, the team’s 26th straight victory.

“I battled in the box until I got me a good pitch to hit, and I hit it, and I happened to hit another double with the bases loaded, and proceeded to have a good game with two or three more barrels,” Colby Thorndyke said. “It’s awesome, not only am I playing in the World Series but I was able to produce. That’s a memory I’ll always remember.”

LSU snapped the CCU winning streak with a 1-0 win in the first game of the best-of-3 final on June 21, with eventual CWS MVP Kade Anderson throwing a complete-game shutout; the Tigers then beat the Chanticleers 5-3 on Sunday to win the series and the national championship.

“Playing in the national championship with 25,000 people around, and about 20,000 people that were LSU fans, it’s pretty awesome, it’s something that you dream of,” Colby Thorndyke said. “It’s kind of disappointing that we didn’t pull it out and finish the job, but you can’t win them all, and I’m blessed to be in the situation I was in.”

The second game of the championship series included the ejection of CCU head coach Kevin Schnall and assistant Matt Schilling in the first inning after Schnall argued balls and strikes, quick hooks widely criticized by CCU team personnel and administration as well as fans and the media.

Oxendine became the acting head coach for the final eight-plus innings of the game after the ejections.

“When both coaches got ejected it shocked us,” Colby Thorndyke said. “But we knew that we still had a lot of game left to play, so Coach Oxendine pulled us to the side and reminded us that, hey, we’re still here for a reason to win the game, and I know it’s kind of going against us right now, but we need to stick together and play for one another.”

That togetherness and playing for one another is part of what made the Chanticleers so successful, finishing the season 56-13.

“Every night somebody else would do something different; it wasn’t the same guys every night. That team gelled together, you could see it when they were playing, you could see it after the games,” Sandy Thorndyke said. “That team was special; they didn’t hit a bunch of home runs, they had really good pitching and they did the little things. They would bunt, steal a base and get a hit here and there. They were really good at what they did.”

While the ultimate outcome wasn’t what Thorndyke and the Chanticleers had hoped for, he’s grateful to have played in the terrific atmosphere at the event nicknamed “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” Despite the high stakes of each game, Thorndyke said he felt more pressure during the earlier rounds of the tournament at the Conway Regional, which CCU hosted as the No. 13 national seed, and the Auburn super regional.

“There was 25,000 people at each game, but I would say about 18-, 19,000 people were just baseball fans. So no one was really cheering against you, it was just if something good happened for either team they would clap,” Colby Thorndyke said. “The reality was, honestly you’re just playing free and you’re living a dream. You’re really not having any bad moments, no matter what happens win, lose or draw; you made it to the biggest stage you possibly could in college baseball.”

Omaha is about 1,300 miles from Robeson County, but the Thorndykes could feel the support from home throughout the Chanticleers’ run.

“The community around Fairmont and Lumberton, all of those areas, was really supportive; they were always calling, texting, but they were very supportive of Colby,” Sandy Thorndyke said. “There were people that I didn’t even think knew baseball existed that were calling and saying they saw Colby and they’re watching. That was the amazing part, to see how much support we got from the community.”

Thorndyke finished his redshirt-sophomore season hitting .303 with 48 RBIs, 18 doubles and four home runs — three of which came during the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back games at the Conway Regional.

He is eligible for the MLB Draft — and there is a possibility he could be picked in the later rounds — but otherwise plans to return to the Chanticleers next season.

The goal for his CCU team will be a return trip to Omaha. His dad, meanwhile, wants to go back to the CWS whether the Chanticleers qualify or not.

“It was a first-class event,” Sandy Thorndyke said. “I liked it so much I’m trying to plan to get back next year; whether my team’s playing or not, I want to go spend some time out there and watch some games.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.