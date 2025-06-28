ST. PAULS — When Antwan McKoy began practicing with the St. Pauls football team in ninth grade, his position coach Monteris Cromartie knew right away the Bulldogs had an elite talent.

“(Cromartie) came to me after the first couple of practices and said that we had something, that he was going to be that type of player,” St. Pauls head football coach Mike Setzer said. “He actually called it, thought he’d be at least a four-star. I was like ‘are you sure,’ and he was like, yeah coach, this kid’s got it. … It’s been neat to watch him to come into his fruition. The kid is developing before our eyes every day, God’s got His hand on him.”

McKoy hasn’t even started his junior season with the Bulldogs yet, but the scholarship offers have already begun for the defensive lineman.

He has SEC offers from Georgia, South Carolina and Ole Miss; in-state ACC offers from North Carolina and N.C. State; and also has offers from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Troy.

“It’s just amazing, the feeling I get from the visits, all the attention and the guidance and coaching that I’m getting from the coaches and all that, it’s all good stuff,” McKoy said. “It started off crazy, so I think it’s going to end crazy.”

Many of the offers have come on the spot when recruiters have visited with the 6-foot-3, 290-pound McKoy.

“I know my coaches say, oh, you look so nonchalant. … But I promise you, it’s the happiest, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened, every single time,” McKoy said. “Every school I go to, it’s like it’s never even happened before. … I’m loving what God has given me right now.”

With the caliber of offers McKoy is already getting and the strong possibility he’ll receive more, he’ll have no shortage of options when it comes time to choose where he’ll enroll when his college career begins in the fall of 2027.

“(I’m looking for) just a school with, of course good coaches; it doesn’t have to be a perfect facility, but a good facility; good teaching, somewhere with a lot of students that pass, that get through college,” McKoy said. “And as I get older, as I lean more towards college and stuff like that, there’ll be more, but right now I’m focused on still being a teenager.”

McKoy’s work ethic — Setzer calls him the hardest worker on the team — and the way he is a student of the game is what makes him attractive for college programs, Setzer said.

“He is an open book,” Setzer said. “He’s a very good student in the classroom, high grades, but he’s an open book, he’s not a know-it-all type of guy, he wants to get better every time he’s coming out. If you say today you’re going to teach him how to tie his shoes differently, he’s going to work on that and he’s not going to question why you have to tie your shoes differently.”

While Cromartie and Setzer felt immediately that they had a star in the making when McKoy entered the high-school level in 2023, he beagn his freshman year on the Bulldogs’ varsity team. But by the end of that season, he’d started the team’s last five varsity games, working his way up the depth chart quickly.

“I think that’s another thing that turns on the coach, because he went from, he’s just a humble guy, and for SEC schools to come in here and other schools, they’re turned on by his demeanor, his work ethic,” Setzer said. “He’s a guy that really owns up to where his feet are, and he tries to be the best today and tomorrow. It’s not like he walks around and says ‘I’ve got these offers’; he’s really hungry, and I think that’s what really attracts people to him.”

He’ll start his junior season with far more fanfare — and while the recruiting attention has increased drastically in recent weeks, McKoy’s focus is to be the best he can be in the present and let the rest take care of itself.

“My goal every season is to double my stats every season, if I can,” McKoy said. “Just to help out the team as much as possible, make sure I’m doing my job, make sure I’m being a leader, coaching the younger guys up, and sometimes I have to coach up the older guys too and just give them tips and tricks that I get from these colleges and stuff, just to make everybody better.”

Doubling his stats would be rather noteworthy, considering he made 60 tackles with 19 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last season, adding one interception.

But in addition to his numbers going up, his leadership role with the Bulldogs is also increasing.

“I really see him speaking up more and things like that, I think he’s working on his leadership,” Setzer said. “He’s done a really good job of being outspoken and that’s what’s really been surprising to me.”

McKoy’s recruiting attention comes after Theophilus Setzer, who graduated this spring from the Bulldogs program, signed to play at Army. On the current team, McKoy is not the only player with college offers.

Yoshua McBryde, a rising senior running back, also has Division-I FBS-level offers including Air Force and Army, FCS offers from Elon and Gardner-Webb and a Division-II offer from UNC Pembroke.

“We lay out that plan and I think that they are really now listening more, and going with what plan we set forth for them,” Setzer said. “Yosh has been one of those people that has been really appreciative and he can run with that. You see the plan for him and seeing it work out and play out, and it’s working out well for him.”

Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jakhi Purcell also has an offer from Chowan, while other players are “right on the cusp” of receiving offers, Setzer said.

Coming off an 8-3 season and a Southeastern Athletic Conference title, St. Pauls opens the 2025 season Aug. 22 at Purnell Swett.

