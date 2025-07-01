Lumberton’s Colby Strickland hits the ball during Monday’s DYB AA state tournament game against South Columbus in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Braydon Davis runs towards home plate during Saturday’s DYB AA state tournament game against East Duplin in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Kenson Taylor throws the ball to first base during Saturday’s DYB AA state tournament game against East Duplin in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Daxson Flores pours water on his head to stay cool during Saturday’s DYB AA state tournament game against West Chatham in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Nox Graham hits the ball during Monday’s DYB AA state tournament game against Hope Mills in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Braydon Davis chants in the dugout during Monday’s DYB AA state tournament game against Hope Mills in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Kenson Taylor (99) and Jameson Lowery, right, chat in the dugout during Saturday’s DYB AA state tournament game against East Duplin in Lumberton.

The Diamond Youth Baseball AA (age 8-and-under) Division 1 and Division 2 state tournaments are being held this week at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Pictured, Lumberton’s Cole Brewer, right, reaches out to tag South Columbus’ Bryson’s Vereen during Monday’s game.

