Devin Bridges, left, and D.J. Bridges, right, each advanced to the Junior Olympics nationals after strong results at regionals last weekend in Fayetteville.

Ariana Alford holds a silver medal from the USATF Junior Olympics regionals held last weekend in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Five local young runners qualified for the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics nationals through high finishes in their respective events at regionals held over the weekend at Reid Ross Classical School in Fayetteville.

Auburn Campbell, Ariana Alford and Jacoby Pevia each qualified while competing with Dunamis Track Club, while D.J. Bridges and Devin Bridges competed unattached and advanced. The top eight finishers in each event earned berths at the Junior Olympics nationals, which will be held July 21-27 in Savannah, Georgia; top-three finishers at regionals also earned medals.

Campbell won the girls age 12-and-under 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 0.21 seconds. She also finished third in the 800-meters.

“She’s the fastest young lady in her age group in the 400 in the whole state,” Dunamis coach Edward Squires said.

Alford, who attends Lumberton High School, finished second in the girls 16U 800-meters at 2:30.14, while also qualifying with a sixth-place run in the 400 meters at 58.60.

Jacoby Pevia finished eighth in the boys 18U 100-meter dash in 11.23 seconds. Pevia is a 2024 Lumberton High School graduate currently running track at Mount Olive.

Devin Bridges and D.J. Bridges are coached by their father Dominique Bridges, who is also the defensive coordinator for the St. Pauls football program. Each participated in three events and qualified for nationals in two of them.

Devin Bridges, competing in the boys 8U age division, took third in the long jump at 10 feet, 4.5 inches and also finished third in the mini-javelin.

Devin Bridges was also 11th out of 60 runners in the 100-meter dash with a personal-record time of 15.76 seconds.

D.J. Bridges was fifth in the boys 12U 80-meter hurdles in a personal-best 14.31 seconds to advance, and also qualified with a long jump score of 13 feet, 10.5 inches to place eighth. He narrowly missed also advancing in the high jump with a ninth-place finish.

This was the second track meet for both Devin and D.J. Bridges, who began their track and field competition earlier in June at the BodyArmor State Games. At that meet, Devin Bridges took first in the boys 8U long jump at 11-1.5 and D.J. Bridges was second in the boys 12U long jump at 14-5.

“They’ve both really taken grasp of it and really taken advantage of being able to get out on the track and perform in front of everybody, so it’s been really cool to watch,” Dominique Bridges said.

Jaimeer Hudson also competed at regionals for Dunamis, finishing 10th in the 16U boys 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.51.

The regional included athletes from North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

