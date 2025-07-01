West Robeson coaches celebrate after winning the Diamond Youth Baseball AA Division 1 state tournament Tuesday in Lumberton. The coaching staff included head coach Jonathan Graham and assistants Jarrett Graham, Brandon Davis and Darius Taylor.

West Robeson’s Braydon Davis is awarded a medal after the team won the Diamond Youth Baseball AA Division 1 state tournament Tuesday in Lumberton.

West Robeson’s Jace Graham shows off his championship ring after the team won the Diamond Youth Baseball AA Division 1 state tournament Tuesday in Lumberton.

West Robeson retrieves its team placard from the outfield wall after winning the Diamond Youth Baseball AA Division 1 state tournament Tuesday in Lumberton.

West Robeson celebrates after winning the Diamond Youth Baseball AA Division 1 state tournament Tuesday in Lumberton. Team members include Branston Clark, Braydon Davis, Jace Graham, Nox Graham, Jude Jacobs, Chayson Locklear, Declyn Locklear, Jacobie Locklear, Maverick Locklear, Jameson Lowry, Karter Taylor and Kenson Taylor. Coaches are head coach Jonathan Graham and assistants Jarrett Graham, Brandon Davis and Darius Taylor.

LUMBERTON — For four straight days, West Robeson played two games in the Diamond Youth Baseball AA Division 1 state tournament at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

And for four straight days, they won both games.

West Robeson claimed all eight of its contests, with two in pool play and six more through the tournament bracket, to win the state championship. The team advanced to the DYB World Series, which begins July 25 in Dunn.

“I just want to thank God for the opportunity to be here,” West Robeson coach Jonathan Graham said. “It’s an awesome experience watching these kids come out, practice every day, work hard for a goal, and to see them accomplish that goal, it’s just a very fulfilling moment.”

“It’s a 10,” West Robeson player Declyn Locklear said. “Very (excited).”

The AA classification is for ages 8 and under. The AA Division 2 tournament was also held in Lumberton this week, won by Riegelwood.

Tuesday’s two wins for West Robeson on the tournament’s final day came in one high-scoring game and one defensive game. The first, a 13-11 win over South Columbus, got West Robeson within a win of the state championship.

West Robeson fell behind 7-0 in that game before coming back to earn the victory.

“The first game was a bit nerve-racking,” Jonathan Graham said. “I’ve got to give it to my team for not giving up, staying in there and fighting, knowing we can put some runs on the board, and coming back and making a ballgame of it, eventually taking the lead.”

“We just put in a lot of effort and we won,” Jace Graham said.

In the championship-clinching game, needing one win while Stanley had to beat them twice, West Robeson won 5-2.

“The Stanley team, they’re a really good defensive team, so we knew runs were going to be at a premium, and we knew we’ve got to play defense against them,” Jonathan Graham said. “They stepped up and they did that.”

“(The key was) to not let the ball by me and to keep it in front,” Jace Graham said.

Chayson Locklear and Jude Jacobs each had some big, clutch hits for West Robeson throughout the tournament, Jonathan Graham said, but the championship was ultimately indicative of the strong play by the entire team.

“I think overall as a team, everybody contributed at some point in time, so it was an all-around team effort in this tournament,” Jonathan Graham said.

Jace Graham, Chayson Locklear, Declyn Locklear and Jacobs are joined on the team by Branston Clark, Braydon Davis, Nox Graham, Jacobie Locklear, Maverick Locklear, Jameson Lowry, Karter Taylor and Kenson Taylor.

Jonathan Graham is assisted on the coaching staff by twin brother Jarrett Graham, Brandon Davis and Darius Taylor.

“I want to thank my coaching staff,” Jonathan Graham said. “Same thing at practice in the heat every day, getting the kids ready, doing what they needed to to get the kids here. That’s big time when you’ve got three guys you can count on to do and help get the players where they need to be.”

West Robeson began the tournament Saturday against the same Stanley team it would ultimately beat for the championship, earning an 8-7 win in pool play. West Robeson then beat East Duplin 7-1 to finish the pool play portion of the event.

When bracket play began on Sunday, West Robeson beat North Stanly 16-5 and defeated Lumberton 11-6. West Robeson also beat Stanley on Monday with a 7-2 decision before topping Hope Mills National 11-6, setting the stage for Tuesday’s games.

This was West Robeson’s “white” team; West Robeson’s “blue” team will also play in the DYB World Series after winning a random draw to serve as the host team for the event in Dunn.

“It’s good for county, good for our league to have two teams representing there,” Jonathan Graham said. “It’s good for our kids, more teams getting that opportunity to play in the World Series. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the kids to be able to get that opportunity.”

After resting over the next few days, Jonathan Graham said his team will continue to work hard in preparation for the World Series.

“Some rest, and then get back on the grind and start back working, the same thing that got us here,” Jonathan Graham said. “Get back to the basics and working hard to accomplish the ultimate goal.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.