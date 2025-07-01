As I’ve seen friends around town in recent weeks, the most common question I’ve gotten has probably been “I guess sports have slowed down a little bit for you now?”

Primarily covering high school and college sports, the summer months do provide a breather, though it won’t be long before August hits and everything kicks back into high gear.

While we wait for that to happen, it’s a great time to take a look back at some of the best moments from the 2024-25 school year.

Here are the five best games that I covered live on location, acknowledging there were likely many other games that were just as dramatic that I did not see in person. They are listed in chronological order.

Football: St. Pauls vs. Midway (Nov. 1)

While this wasn’t a particularly close game, the stakes were among the highest of any contest played in Robeson County during the last school year, with the winner set to take the Southeastern Athletic Conference football title. St. Pauls left no doubt who was the class of the league, beating the Raiders 59-22 for their first conference championship since 2021.

Midway took an early 8-3 lead on a 90-yard kick-return touchdown by Ke’Mari McNeill before St. Pauls answered immediately with a 75-yard kick-return touchdown by Jakhi Purcell for a 9-8 advantage.

“That momentum swing, a not-mature team drops their head; what we need to be able to do is, we’ve got to always be able to be a mature enough team to not drop our heads and come back and execute, and I thought we answered the bell really good on special teams,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said.

And the Bulldogs were off to the races from there, with 491 yards of total offense and 357 rushing yards. Yoshua McBryde rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, both over 60 yards, and Theophilus Setzer ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 134 yards and two more scores. Setzer accounted for three first-half touchdowns to give the Bulldogs a 38-16 lead at halftime.

The season would end in disappointment for the Bulldogs with a first-round playoff loss to East Duplin. But an 8-3 season was the winningest campaign by any Robeson County team over the last three years.

Boys basketball: Lumberton vs. Pinecrest (Dec. 21)

If you’re thinking that this shouldn’t be on the list because it wasn’t the prettiest game, well, you’re right about that to some degree — and then-Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards even called it an “ugly win” as his team celebrated a Robeson County Shootout championship. But there was undoubtedly thick tension over the final moments of Lumberton’s 46-44 win over visiting Pinecrest as the Pirates won a record ninth Robeson County Shootout championship.

“We’ve been playing well the past few games,” Edwards said. “We didn’t play well tonight, we turned the ball over quite a bit tonight, and to come out with a win speaks a lot for this young team and how they’re growing.”

Lonnie Porter hit a go-ahead layup for the Pirates with 1:40 left for a 44-43 lead. The teams exchanged free throws in the final seconds before Pinecrest tried and missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal the outcome.

The Patriots led by seven twice in the third quarter before a 6-0 personal run by Porter got the Pirates within one by period’s end. Jaiden Shephard hit a couple of key layups early in the fourth quarter, part of a 16-point performance in the tournament final and a 63-point total over three games that led to him earning tournament MVP honors. Nate Lawson scored 10 points and Porter finished with eight for the Pirates.

Pinecrest finished as tournament runner-up in the Shootout for the second straight year.

Girls basketball: Fairmont vs. St. Pauls (Jan. 17)

The girls basketball programs at Fairmont and St. Pauls have produced some thrillers over the last three years or so, and among the best of them was this matchup in St. Pauls, won 54-51 by Fairmont as part of their season sweep of the Bulldogs en route to the Southeastern Athletic Conference title and No. 1 seed in the 2A state playoffs.

Aaliyah Duran hit a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Golden Tornadoes, assisted by Lyric McNair, with three seconds left; this came after Fairmont held the ball out of a timeout for the final 1:01, determined to take the last shot.

“The last 1:01 they were very obedient, they stayed patient and they did exactly what I told them to do,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I was happy about the shot going in, but either way, I would’ve been happy just based off the fact that they did what I asked them to do.”

St. Pauls led 30-22 at halftime and, after Fairmont briefly took the lead, the Bulldogs held a 47-42 advantage early in the fourth quarter. Taniya Simms scored the next nine Fairmont points — part of her 20-point, 14-rebound performance — to tie the game at 51-51 before the pivotal final possession.

Duran and McNair ended up with 10 points apiece for Fairmont, while Zhari Shipman scored 16 points, Alyssa Monroe had 13 and Zakoreya Davis had 10 points with 16 rebounds.

Despite previous wins over St. Pauls at home or on a neutral court, the outcome was Fairmont’s first win at St. Pauls since 2017.

Wrestling: State championships (Feb. 24)

On what happened to be the 30th birthday of yours truly, Robeson County saw two wrestlers win titles at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championships in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Travelian Hall won the 4A 106-pound state championship for the second straight year, beating Charlotte Catholic’s Jackson D’Ettore by technical fall to finish the season at 44-0. Hall got a more genuine state championship experience this time after winning by forfeit in 2024.

“I felt way more better to get the actual final experience that I wanted,” said Hall, who became the first two-time state champion in wrestling from any Robeson County high school. “The one thing I can say is I beat the scale, I was able to do the Parade of Champions, and I was finally able to finish the season off well.”

Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford won the school’s second NCHSAA-sanctioned state championship by winning a battle of undefeated wrestlers with a 4-2 decision over Trinity’s Bliss Joyce for the girls 132-pound title.

“I was in a way better mindset this year than I was last year,” Crawford said. “I was not nervous at all. I knew I had it, as soon as I walked on the mat I was fine, I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Lumberton’s James Ellison reached the 4A 190-pound championship match, but dropped a 12-4 major decision to Northern Guilford’s Jack Harty. The Pirates’ Aaron Ellison took fourth and Jalen Terry-Winston finished fifth. Lumberton’s boys finished fourth in the team competition.

Baseball: St. Pauls at West Bladen (May 6)

Despite the seedings of No. 1 and No. 32, I honestly felt like St. Pauls matched up well with opponent West Bladen entering the first round of the 2A state baseball playoffs. That turned out to be true, with the Bulldogs upsetting the Knights 5-4.

“Confidence was through the roof,” St. Pauls coach Bladen Strickland said. “I tried to tell them, it’s hard to beat a team three times; you’ve got your horse on the mound in (Parker). … I knew that if we put up five runs, we would win the ballgame.”

After a back-and-forth game throughout with three lead changes, St. Pauls took the lead for good with a Jaden Parker two-RBI sngle in the fifth for a 4-3 advantage. The Bulldogs added another run in that frame — which ultimately made the difference — with an RBI single by Tyler Lavoie, the only player on either team with two hits.

Parker pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts. West Bladen pulled to a 5-4 gap with a sixth-inning Jonah Bryan RBI single, but would strand two runners on base in the seventh as St. Pauls completed the victory.

After West Bladen had swept the regular-season series between Southeastern Athletic Conference foes, St. Pauls advanced in the state playoffs for the first time since 2022; the Bulldogs narrowly lost in a 1-0 decision two nights later at SouthWest Edgecombe in the second round.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.