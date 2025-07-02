Lumberton’s Ava Hanna puts the ball in play during an April 29 United-8 Conference tournament first-round game against Purnell Swett in Pembroke.

Seven local softball players earned All-District honors from the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association when the organization announced the awards last week.

Purnell Swett saw four players selected and Lumberton had three. Purnell Swett’s selections include Chloe Chavis, Jayla Graham, Lanna Haggans and Kamryn Locklear. Lumberton’s Jaelyn Hammond, Ava Hanna and Norah Johnson also earned nods.

Chavis, a junior outfielder, hit .471 for the Rams with 28 runs, 13 RBIs, 12 doubles, two home runs and 11 stolen bases.

Junior shortstop Graham hit .468 with 32 runs, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and nine stolen bases, striking out just three times all season.

Haggans, a junior third baseman, hit .430 with 15 runs, 33 RBIs, six doubles and three home runs.

Locklear played pitcher, second base and outfield in her sophomore season for the Rams, hitting .514 with 39 runs, 13 RBIs, 12 doubles, three triples and 12 stolen bases, and also striking out 73 batters in 82 2/3 innings pitched, earning three victories.

All four Purnell Swett All-District selections also earned All-County recognition from The Robesonian.

Hammond, who was named Robeson County Player of the Year, hit .537 for the Pirates with a school-record-tying 44 hits, 38 runs, 27 RBIs, five doubles and three triples. The junior shortstop struck out only four times and stole 26 bases.

Hanna, a junior outfielder and pitcher, hit .370 with 21 runs, 21 RBIs, seven doubles and four triples while compiling a 5-6 record in the circle with a 4.95 ERA, striking out 50 in 58 innings pitched. Hanna was an All-County selection.

A freshman for the Pirates, Johnson hit .306 with 13 runs, 17 RBIs, two doubles and two home runs, while also earning Robeson County Pitcher of the Year honors after pitching to a 3.78 ERA, going 5-9 with 55 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched.

Gray’s Creek’s Amariya Green was named the 4A Player of the Year for District 4 and the Bears’ Hailey McFarley earned Pitcher of the Year honors.