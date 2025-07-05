From the fringe

Robeson County Golf Championship set for July 18-20

The 45th annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance Agency will be held July 18-20 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The Championship Division will be played from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20. The Super Senior Division will play on Friday and Saturday, while the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will be contested on Saturday and Sunday. All competition days will consist of one 18-hole round, with the Championship Division totaling 54 holes and other divisions 36 holes.

The championship is open to all amateur golfers 13 years of age or older who are a Robeson County resident or are a member of a golf course in Robeson County. The Senior Division is open to age 55 and up and the Super Senior Division is open to age 65 and up.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, July 15. The entry fee is $110 for the Championship Division and $75 for other divisions.

The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round before the final round on Sunday.

Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. In the division with the most participants, the winner will receive a new Callaway driver, and the winner of the division with the second-most participants will receive a Scotty Cameron putter. Top finishers in the Championship Division will automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Food will be served and drinks will be on the course for all rounds of the championship.

Entry forms are available in the Pinecrest pro shop. Completed forms and entry fees can be mailed to Pinecrest Country Club, 110 Nigel Dr., Lumberton, NC 28359.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].