The word that best describes the WNBA’s growth in this moment is exponential.

While there’s unquestionably a “Caitlin Clark effect” that has driven much of that growth, the former Iowa star’s entrance into the league as a guard for the Indiana Fever coincides with an increase in popularity for women’s sports at large, with basketball at the center.

So it’s unsurprising that the WNBA announced three more expansion teams earlier this week: Cleveland, to begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. These three franchises are the continuation of expansion after the league added the Golden State Valkyries, who began play this summer, and will include a Portland team and the Toronto Tempo to begin competing next year.

After the league saw 12 teams play in 2024, there will be 18 teams by 2030 when Philadelphia’s franchise joins the fray.

I personally expect that “the W” isn’t done expanding, given just how much the league is growing right now. There are surely no shortage of opinions on what cities could or should be next, including the roughly half of NBA cities that don’t yet have a WNBA franchise — but as a North Carolinian, I think it the league would be wise to consider a franchise in Raleigh when the next round of expansion begins.

This idea isn’t as outside the box as some may think, for several reasons.

Perhaps the biggest is geography, and a large deserted space on a map of WNBA franchises. In the region south of Washington, home to the Mystics, and east of Dallas, home of the Wings, there is only one WNBA team in that entire quarter of the country, the Atlanta Dream. For many basketball-loving Southerners, seeing a WNBA game would be traveling, either to Atlanta — five hours from us in Lumberton — or to a city in an entirely different part of the country.

When the WNBA was founded in 1997, one of its eight expansion franchises was the Charlotte Sting, which saw early success but ultimately folded in 2007. While I could understand if the league does not want to try again in the Queen City, Raleigh could be an entirely different experience.

Not only is the Raleigh-Durham metro area one of the fastest growing in the country, but it’s already a basketball hotbed, given the prominence and popularity of North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State at the high-major college level.

Yes, most WNBA teams are in cities that already had an NBA franchise. But going places without an NBA team would be far from unprecedented — with the Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun each not only existing but having had success. And the situation if Raleigh grabbed an expansion franchise would be far from an introduction to the game for the average area resident, in a state known colloquially as “The Hoop State” due to basketball’s cult-like place in North Carolina culture. While that nickname is largely driven from college basketball (and even high school), the state isn’t without pro basketball either, even as the Hornets play not in Raleigh but in Charlotte.

And while some may say, “sure, men’s basketball or hockey is popular in the Triangle, but how do we know fans would support a women’s team,” the market already houses the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL, which averages over 6,000 fans per game and had a high attendance of over 10,000 last season in a sport less popular than basketball. Plus, the women’s basketball teams at UNC, Duke and N.C. State all draw well compared to other schools, and a WNBA team would bring those three fan bases together under the same roof to pull for one hometown WNBA team.

We even already have an idea where that one roof may be, as there’s already an arena in Raleigh that is both up to professional sports standards and houses a basketball team: PNC Arena, home to the N.C. State men’s basketball team and the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. While those two tenants fill up the calendar for much of the late fall, winter and early spring, the WNBA’s summer season would have minimal conflict with the Wolfpack or Hurricanes’ schedules.

In fact, summer is a time of year which currently has a live sports void in the Raleigh area, where college basketball, college football and the Hurricanes are the primary sports attractions. There is an ongoing effort to bring an MLB expansion team to Raleigh — which this baseball fan is wholeheartedly behind as well — but even if that were to happen there would still be room for summer basketball in the market.

That market, by the way, is the 22nd-largest media market in the U.S., and has grown to become nearly identical in size to No. 21 Charlotte. The state has three top-50 media markets, including Greensboro, with two more top-50 markets in Greenville, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia overlapping into the state. (Thanks to the website of the MLB Raleigh expansion effort for organizing that and other information in the coming paragraphs in a easy-to-find manner.)

The Raleigh-Durham metro population of 2.15 million is more than the 2.06 million in Cleveland, which earned one of the just-announced WNBA expansion teams; Raleigh also has far better projected growth than Cleveland, as well as other similarly sized pro sports markets like Kansas City, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

Until the current round of WNBA expansion, some rather large markets and populous areas have been without franchises — which stands to reason considering there were only 12 teams before Golden State began playing this year. Now, though, with Philadelphia and Cleveland expansion bringing teams to Pennsylvania and Ohio, seven of the eight states that are more populous than North Carolina have a WNBA team. The lone exception, Florida, has had a team fold in Miami and relocate from Orlando, so it’s been tried there and didn’t work. (For what it’s worth, North Carolina is also the most-populous state without an MLB team.)

So perhaps the thought of a WNBA franchise in Raleigh isn’t all that far fetched at some point over the next decade-plus. With both Raleigh and the WNBA growing at such an extraordinary rate, perhaps the city and the league can continue to grow together.

