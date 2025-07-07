LUMBERTON — Professional golfer Spencer Oxendine will hold a free junior clinic Wednesday morning at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m.

Oxendine is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and a Fayetteville native; he starred on the course at Jack Britt High School and N.C. State University before turning pro in 2024. He has spent the last year playing mini-tours and was an alternate for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 after going through the qualifying process.

During Wednesday’s clinic, Oxendine will be giving valuable lessons that could help local junior golfers in Robeson County, event organizer Jamie Locklear said in a social media post. He also suggests bringing a Sharpie for autographs.