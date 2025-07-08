Purnell Swett’s Jayla Graham puts the ball in play during an April 29 United-8 Conference tournament first-round game against Lumberton in Pembroke.

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County softball players have earned All-State recognition from the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association.

Lumberton shortstop Jaelyn Hammond and Purnell Swett shortstop Jayla Graham were both selected.

Hammond hit .537 for the Pirates with a school-record-tying 44 hits, 38 runs, 27 RBIs, five doubles and three triples. The junior shortstop struck out only four times and stole 26 bases. She was named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian.

This marks the third straight season and the fourth in the last five that a Lumberton player has earned an NCSCA All-State selection.

Graham hit .468 with 32 runs, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and nine stolen bases, striking out just three times all season.

While Purnell Swett did not have an All-State selection last season, this is the

Hammond and Graham were each among the seven local players who were selected as part of the previously announced All-District teams, joining Purnell Swett junior outfielder Chloe Chavis, junior third baseman Lanna Haggans and sophomore pitcher/second base/outfielder Kamryn Locklear and Lumberton junior outfielder/pitcher Ava Hanna and freshman pitcher Norah Johnson.