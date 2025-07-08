LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With conditional status for the 2025 season, Fairmont native William McGirt has made just one PGA Tour start this year, the Puerto Rico Open in early March.

He hopes that will change this week; as of press time, McGirt is the first alternate for the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

If any of the 156 players in the tournament field withdraw before starting their first round on Thursday, McGirt will take their place in the field.

The ISCO Championship is an alternate-field event played concurrently to the Genesis Scottish Open, which has a stronger field, higher purse and more FedExCup points at stake.

McGirt’s best finish of 2024 came at the ISCO Championship, when he tied for 25th with rounds of 68-67-67-71, finishing within seven strokes of winner Harry Hall.

However, the ISCO Championship is at a new venue this year, remaining in Kentucky but moving from Keene Trace, near Lexington, to its new home at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville.

McGirt has made the cut in all four previous ISCO Championship starts, with a tie for 12th in 2018, a tie for 50th in 2022 and a tie for 30th in 2023.

McGirt missed the cut in the Puerto Rico Open with rounds of 69-72, his lone PGA Tour start thus far in 2025. He played eight events last year, making the cut in five of them.

While his conditional status has earned McGirt limited playing opportunities on the PGA Tour, he has made 13 starts this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, golf’s equivalent to AAA baseball. He has made the cut in five starts, with six missed cuts and two withdrawals, and earned two top-16 finishes early in the season at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic and The Panama Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.

In his two most recent KFT starts in late June, McGirt tied for 28th at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open and tied for 66th in the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois. He is currently ranked 95th in the KFT points standings, with the top 20 at season’s end earning full PGA Tour status for 2026.

ISCO Championship pre-tournament favorites include Emiliano Grillo, who lost a playoff at last week’s John Deere Classic, Michael Thorbjornsen and Kevin Roy. Jackson Koivun, the world’s top-ranked amateur, is also among those listed with the best odds.

Hall, the defending champion, is not in the ISCO field, opting to play the Scottish Open.