UNC Pembroke’s Summer Bullard throws a pitch during a March 29 game against Barton in Pembroke. Bullard threw her first collegiate no-hitter in the contest.

UNC Pembroke coach Drew Richards celebrates after cutting down the net following the Braves’ March 9 Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game win over Emmanuel in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

UNC Pembroke’s Natalie Evington, center right, takes a 3-point shot attempt during the Braves’ March 3 Conference Carolinas Tournament second-round game against Barton in Pembroke. Evington hit a school-record eight 3-pointers in the game.

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke athletics program is a fun one to cover. Part of the reason for that is the people in it — but it’s also fun to cover successful teams.

The strong results of recent years for the Braves continued through the 2024-25 school year, and UNCP once again claimed Conference Carolinas’ Joby Hawn Cup as the best overall program.

Last week, I looked back at the five best high school games I covered during the last school year. Here’s a look at the best Braves contests in that time period, listed chronologically.

Football vs. West Virginia Wesleyan (Nov. 2)

As with a couple of the games I included in the high school list, this was anything but a nailbiter — but the historic nature of UNCP’s 79-20 win over West Virginia Wesleyan makes it among the more memorable Braves football games I’ve covered. The 79 points scored by the Braves set a new program record, 11 points more than the previous mark set a season before.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that 70 points just doesn’t happen that easy,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “Sometimes we make it look easy, but really it takes a lot of things to go your way, all three phases have to go well, and I thought that happened.”

The Braves scored 11 touchdowns and a safety. Colin Johnson threw for four touchdowns, with 166 passing yards, with Jaquan Albright catching two scores; Sincere Baines ran for 166 yards and one touchdown and JaQuan Kelly rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The Braves defense also accounted for two scores, with a Marquis Rasberry fumble return and a Jaiden Nesbit interception return.

On American Indian Heritage Day, Lumbee Caleb Locklear started at quarterback for a few plays on the opening series, then accounted for the Braves’ final touchdown of the day with a shovel pass to Jo Hayes.

This game was ultimately part of a stretch in which UNCP scored 58 points or more in five of its last six games, overcoming an 0-4 start to finish 6-5.

Women’s basketball vs. Barton (March 3)

From Kelci Adams’ career 3-point record to the single-game and single-season assist records set by Stella Mollica, there were quite a few record-chase games for the UNCP women’s basketball team last season. But having known and covered Natalie Evington since her freshman year at Purnell Swett, the one that sticks out to me is the local product’s school-record eight 3-pointers in the March 3 Conference Carolinas Tournament matchup at home against Barton, an 84-35 Braves win.

With ESPN broadcaster Debbie Antonelli in attendance after a speaking engagement on campus earlier that day, the Braves held a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 23-0 before the Bulldogs found the scoreboard early in the second.

Evington hit two second-quarter triples, two more in the third then nailed four in the fourth quarter, with eight 3s topping the existing team record held by teammate Adams and also Ginnell Curtis.

“Whenever I made the sixth 3, coach told us in the huddle, ‘let’s try to find her, there’s a possibility she can break the record,’” said Evington, whose hot shooting stretch through the second half of the season culminated with the career-high 24-point performance. “I’m just blessed and grateful for the opportunity, and just glad my teammates were able to find me on the floor.”

Zaria Clark scored a season-high 19 points in her final home game, Anastasia Sinclair scored 16 points with eight rebounds and six assists, and Adams compiled her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The game was ultimately UNCP’s last win of the season; the Braves lost 75-67 in overtime to Young Harris in the Conference Carolinas quaterfinals four days later, and after earning an at-large NCAA Tournament berth lost to Southeast Regional host North Georgia 78-64 in the first round.

Men’s basketball vs. Emmanuel (March 9)

After winning an overtime nailbiter over Emmanuel the season before to claim the program’s first Conference Carolinas Tournament title in Drew Richards’ tenure, the Braves backed it up with a more comfortable win on March 9, once again beating Emmanuel for the title in a 107-91 decision.

UNCP led by 11 points or more for the entire second half, hitting 14 3-pointers in the win including a 10-for-13 first-half rate from beyond the arc.

“I was proud of our guys, in a moment like that, in a championship game, to come out with the confidence we did especially in the first half,” Richards said. “Once we got the lead pushed out, I thought our swagger, if you will, on both ends of the floor kind of multiplied, and I thought that got us some momentum.”

UNCP led 49-34 at halftime on the strength of a 13-2 run late in the first half, then outscored the Lions 23-9 over a 5 1/2-minute stretch in the second half to go up 76-51.

Dallas Gardner scored a career-high 34 points with six rebounds, going 9-for-9 from the floor and 14-for-14 from the free-throw line. JaJuan Carr scored 12 points with eight assists and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, while Bradlee Haskell scored 20 points.

UNCP became the sixth team to go back-to-back as Conference Carolinas Tournament champions, the first since Belmont Abbey in 2021-22, and set a championship game record by scoring 107 points.

Men’s basketball vs. Lincoln Memorial (March 15)

The Braves weren’t done with big wins — and would do so more dramatically in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. On the way to the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance, the Braves beat Lincoln Memorial in a 90-88 thriller.

Josh Berenbaum layed it in off the glass for a game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left after an offensive rebound of a Braves missed jumper. Berenbaum had also drawn a charge on LMU’s previous possession to set up the Braves’ game-winner.

“We’ve been on Josh this year, and some of Josh’s goals have been pretty high and mighty, but I’ll say that goes down in Pembroke lore with what he did at the end of that game,” Richards said.

Neither team led by more than eight points throughout the game. UNCP held a 41-37 halftime edge and led 82-77 with 5:33 remaining before LMU used an 11-3 run to take an 88-85 lead. A Carr layup and an Elijah Cobb free throw pulled the Braves even before the final possessions.

Haskell led UNCP with 21 points, Gardner scored 19 with seven rebounds, Ant Abraham had 12 points and Berenbaum scored 12 with four rebounds.

The postseason win came after the Braves beat then-No. 9 Lincoln Memorial 83-75 on Nov. 20.

UNCP would beat top-seeded Columbus State 91-80 the next night in the second round, behind 21 points from Haskell and 17 each from Gardner and Carr, to reach the program’s first regional final. The Braves lost 76-74 to Lenoir-Rhyne in that round, overcoming a 19-point deficit to force overtime.

Softball vs. Barton (March 29)

As much as I enjoy getting to know UNCP’s players who come from out of the area to play for the Braves, it’s also a great joy to see local players who I’ve watched since high school continue their personal and competitive development at the college level. Among the greatest moments in that category came in late March, when the Braves’ Summer Bullard threw a no-hitter against Barton in a 2-0 victory.

Bullard did so on the Purnell Swett softball field where she dominated in high school, as the Braves played their 2025 season there due to field construction on campus.

“I feel at home every time I’m on that mound, because I had so much success in high school and I struggled to carry that over to college, but this year, in my junior season, I feel like I’m finally starting to be Summer from high school,” Bullard said. “I feel like this field has a lot to do with it — love Purnell always.”

Bullard struck out seven batters, walked two and hit one batter in the seven innings of her no-hitter, polishing off the Bulldogs in just 71 pitches. This came just three days after what she called “the worst outing I’ve ever had” against Chowan.

The Braves’ Kynley Brewer made a diving catch to preserve the no-hitter in the fifth inning. UNCP scored two runs in the second inning, with RBIs by two more local products on the Braves, Lumberton’s Alona Hanna and Tiara Stueck.

The Braves lost the second half of the doubleheader 10-2, but went on to a 17-7 Conference Carolinas record, good for second place in the East Division, and tied for the program’s most wins in the last nine seasons with 27. Bullard was in the midst of a strong stretch in which she lowered her ERA from 6.75 in February to 3.24 by season’s end, pitching to a 1.91 ERA over her last 113 2/3 innings of her junior campaign.