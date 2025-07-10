Junior golfers inspired by area pro at clinic

LUMBERTON — The young golfers of Robeson County got the chance for some time up close with a professional golfer Wednesday — and one who is locally familiar.

Fayetteville native Spencer Oxendine, who is Lumbee and has family from Robeson County, held a clinic at Pinecrest Country Club, demonstrating all facets of the game and giving those in attendance tips on how to make their own game better.

“Growing up, I wish that somebody would’ve done it for me, and that’s kind of what one of my main motivators is is having a little guidance about, hey, work on your alignment, work on your setup; somebody reminding you that, hey, it’s a game, it’s fun,” Oxendine said. “It’s good to see, frankly, kids that look like me out here, doing something that maybe they usually wouldn’t.”

Seeing Oxendine up close — everything from long drives to the spinny shots around the green and flat rolls with the putter — provided inspiration for some of Robeson County’s future golf stars.

“It was awesome, and I think it’s about like when you take a kid to a PGA (Tour) event and let them see it, how they’re fired up and they want to go to work right then, but just knowing it’s someone locally … it’s big, and he was really into it,” said Jamie Locklear, a local golf instructor who organized the clinic. “I really like that.”

“To be able to see a whole new level of golf, that competitive professional level is something else,” said Daniel Zeng. “The type of practice that goes into it, the thoughts, the mindset, the approach to everything, that’s what separates the best from everyone else, the ability to commit and to do things and to execute on what you want to practice.”

Oxendine took onlookers through his pre-round warmup routine on Pinecrest’s driving range, from wedges to the driver, then took his instruction to the practice green to showcase his chipping and putting. He gave tips and tricks and answered questions throughout.

“I learned to always focus on the ball and have a positive attitude. And just to make sure everything’s right,” said Avery Locklear. “It’s very inspiring. … It was very exciting to see a professional, and we hope to see him at the next U.S. Open.”

“For me, the most important thing I learned was, how do you practice, how do you go about it, how do get from where you are to where you want to be and how do you stay where you want to be,” Zeng said. “And for him it’s like, he goes up on that range, and he’ll score himself, he troubleshoots his problems, but most importantly he keeps golf fun for himself. While it is a job now and not a hobby, he still goes at it with that type of joy and passion in his eyes.”

Jamie Locklear appreciated that Oxendine reinforced much of what he has been trying to teach his students about the game.

“He talked about how important the grip is, with Scottie Scheffler (as an example), that was awesome,” he said. “And we talk about alignment sticks all the time, that’s what he pulled out. And the way he starts all his warmups with the wedges, and not having a whole ton of them — once it feels good to him, boom, he stops.”

Oxendine told The Robesonian that the best advice he could give young golfers was to never stop having fun playing the game.

“Golf is a game and it’s important to remember that; it gets serious and it matters, for me it’s my job, but at the end of the day I love this game,” Oxendine said. “I get excitement from hitting a chip that bounces once and stops, I get excited about making that 20-footer. That’s the fun of the game. Always remember that, because golf is going to get hard, it’s a tough game.”

The 24-year-old Oxendine turned pro last year after starring at Jack Britt High School and N.C. State University. He was an alternate for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and has largely played mini-tour events over the last year or so.

Since beginning to work with a new coach, Tim Cook, in the last few months, Oxendine says his game has been trending in a better direction.

“The improvements I’ve seen there have been dramatic,” Oxendine said. “I haven’t gotten the results yet, but I can tell when I’m playing and practicing on a daily basis that I’m getting better.”

In addition to his mini-tour participation, Oxendine has also often attempted to get into high-level pro events through qualifying — and has narrowly missed advancing on a handful of occasions. This includes missing Korn Ferry Tour Q-School by one stroke, two Monday qualifiers by one stroke, and this year’s U.S. Open by two strokes after losing in a playoff to reach last year’s U.S. Open, resulting in his alternate status.

“When it’s happening over and over again, you really just have to tell yourself that it’s hard to Monday qualify, it’s hard to qualify for events,” Oxendine said. “But I’m putting myself in a position to do so. There are many guys that never have a chance that day, or that round, or really in their career, they never get that chance because they don’t have the game. But I have the game and I’m putting myself in that position over and over again. That tells me that it’s something, not basic, but simple that I need to overcome in order to get over that hurdle.”

Oxendine’s schedule over the coming weeks includes G-Pro Tour events in Radford, Virginia; Greenville; and Martinsville, Virginia. He also plans to play the Monday qualifier for the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

This comes as he is building towards another run at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, trying to earn status on the PGA Tour’s second-tier circuit.

“What I’m really focusing on is, is my game trending in the direction that I want it to in order for Q-school, because that’s really all that matters,” Oxendine said. “Playing well in mini-tour events is great, but getting through Q-school and getting your Korn Ferry card is a huge deal, so I’m going to put a lot of emphasis on that.”

