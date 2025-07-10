UNC Pembroke’s Anna Grossheim kicks the ball during a match against Chowan on Oct. 8 in Pembroke. Grossheim earned the Conference Carolinas Murphy Osborne Award and CSC Academic All-America honors for her work as as scholar-athlete and was named a top-9 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke athletics department released its annual report for the 2024-25 academic year Thursday afternoon.

Here are some of the highlights:

Braves take home Joby Hawn All-Sports Trophy, Women’s Cups

The UNC Pembroke athletics departments was celebrated in May for another successful season when the Braves were named winners of the Conference Carolinas Joby Hawn Cup for the third consecutive season. A conference championship from swimming and East Division champions by women’s basketball helped the department to its third-straight women’s trophy collecting 83.1% of the maximum points.

UNC Pembroke collects three championships, two division titles

UNCP continued to excel during athletic competitions in the 2024-25 seasons with the addition of three Conference Carolinas Championship titles. Men’s cross country took top honors for the third-straight year at the Conference Carolinas Championship, while swimming, led by Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year Oscar Roverato, took home the title at their championship for the second consecutive season. Men’s Basketball ran through the Conference Carolinas Tournament for their second straight tournament championship, while also finishing the regular season at the top of the league for the Conference Carolinas Regular Season title. Women’s basketball finished the season with a share of the Conference Carolinas East Division title, while men’s basketball collected the East Division honor for the second year in a row.

Men’s basketball has historic run during NCAA Tournament

The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team made its 11th trip back to the Big Dance following the program’s second-straight Conference Carolinas Tournament championship. The Braves faced No. 13 Lincoln Memorial in the opening round in Columbus, Ga., and used a late turnover and a bucket at the buzzer from senior Josh Berenbaum to knock off the Railsplitters. The Black & Gold battled host No. 8 Columbus State in the second round where UNCP shot 57.7% from the floor and upset the Cougars to advance to the NCAA Regional final for the first time in program history. UNC Pembroke rallied from a 19-point deficit but fell 76-74 to No. 10 Lenoir-Rhyne in the regional final. Bradlee Haskell and Dallas Gardner were both named to the NCAA Southeast Region All-Tournament team. Haskell was picked to play in the NABC College All-Star Game following the season.

Six teams make NCAA postseason appearances

Four of UNC Pembroke’s varsity athletic teams were represented by individual competitors in the NCAA postseason, while men’s and women’s basketball notched team appearances on the NCAA Division II’s biggest stage thanks to impressive seasons during the 2024-25 seasons. The swimming team sent its first back-to-back national qualifier, while men’s indoor track & field sent their first student-athlete to the national championship since the 2021-22 season. The wrestling team continued a time-honored tradition for itself by qualifying three student-athletes for the NCAA Championship – the 24th-straight season that the Braves have qualified at least one wrestler for the event. The men’s basketball team qualified for the NCAA tournament for the 11th time in the history of the program, while women’s basketball qualified for the NCAA tournament for the third-straight year.

Grossheim named top-9 finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year Award, earns scholar-athlete recognition

Senior soccer standout Anna Grossheim was named as a top-9 finalist for the prestigious NCAA Women of the Year Award in late-November. The Woman of the Year award was created in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership, and community service. Grossheim was recognized in Nashville, Tenn., at the NCAA Convention in January for being a finalist. She also was crowned as the Conference Carolinas Murphy Osborne Award recipient, which is given to the league’s outstanding senior student-athlete, and also earned the athletic department’s 24th College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-American recognition, her third. A sociology major who graduated last year with a 3.992 GPA, Grossheim has turned in a 3.75 graduate GPA and is on track to receive her Master’s degree from UNCP in public administration in December 2025.

Blackwelder tabbed as Elite 23, Grossheim, Junker named Scholar Athletes of the Year

A pivotal presence for the UNC Pembroke track & field team both on the track and in the classroom, senior Gabe Blackwelder was crowned as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Indoor Track & Field Elite-23 recipient following the championship in late-February. Blackwelder becomes the first UNCP track & field athlete in the history of the program to earn a league sport’s most elite academic prize. The Elite-23 Award honors Conference Carolinas student-athletes with the highest cumulative grade point average at their respective championship site. Grossheim (soccer) and Norman Junker (men’s outdoor track & field) both capped off their seasons by being named as the Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year. It was the second honor for Grossheim, but a first for Junker, which was also the first for the men’s track & field program.

Daley named Conference Carolinas Comeback Player Of The Year

Following a major surgery in August 2023 that sidelined her for a year, Precious Daley was named as the Conference Carolinas Comeback Player of the Year in late May. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Daley underwent surgery to repair her iliofemoral ligament, femoral cam lesion, and periacetabular osteotomy on her right hip. The Comeback Athlete of the Year award recognizes a student-athlete who participates in a conference-sponsored sport, suffers a significant injury and comes back to make significant contributions to their team after recovering.

Sampson guides Houston Cougars to historic season

Kelvin Sampson, a Pembroke native and a 1978 graduate of Pembroke State, helped guide the Houston men’s basketball team to a record-setting season, with a single-season program record 35 wins. The Cougars advanced to the NCAA National Championship game before falling to Florida in the title game. Voted The Sporting News, CBS Sports National Coach of the Year, and a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, Sampson’s team won 31 of its final 33 games to end the season and advanced to the NCAA Final Four for the seventh time in program history. The Cougars swept the Big 12 Regular Season and Tournament Championships in their second year in the league and set school and league records with a 19-1 mark in conference games. Houston became the first school to join a major conference and win the regular season title in each of its first two years in the league in more than 100 years.

Nutrition Station added through Karen L. and Kelvin Sampson gift

Officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced in mid-September the addition of the Athletics Nutrition Station, thanks to the continued philanthropy from Trustee Karen L. and Kelvin Sampson, which is named in their honor. The Sampsons’ investment will create a hub for nutrition, education and resources for student-athletes looking to get the most out of their athletics experience, as well as create lifelong healthy eating habits. “One thing that I have always thought was important and I tell every kid that I coach is don’t forget where you come from, be proud of where you come from,” said Kelvin Sampson.

Brayboy’s No. 13 baseball jersey retired

Ray Brayboy’s No. 13 baseball jersey was retired during a ceremony in April. The ceremony included extended family, university administration, leadership at the city, county, state and tribal levels; all to pay tribute to the lifetime accomplishments of Brayboy. A nearly .330 career hitter, Brayboy was named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American following the 1967 and 1969 seasons. In 1969, Brayboy posted an astounding .390 batting average. The Braves registered 79 wins in three years during his career for the highest winning percentage in a three-year span in program history. A new endowed scholarship in Dr. Brayboy’s honor that would benefit the future of the baseball program was also announced.

Christy nominated for Athletics Director of the Year

Conference Carolinas announced in February that UNC Pembroke’s Director of Athletics, Dick Christy, was nominated for the Cushman & Wakefield national Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Athletics Director of the Year award for the 2023-24 academic year. “Dick is an integral part of everything we do in Conference Carolinas,” said Chris Colvin, Conference Carolinas Commissioner. “His work in shaping the continued growth, while presenting ideas of professional growth within the league has given us all great standards.”

Cash Bash shatters record for UNCP Athletics

Athletics department officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced in early May that the 12th annual Cash Bash, presented by Scotland Health, fundraising event raised more than $180,000 for the department’s general scholarship fund. Brian Calabria served as the program’s emcee and auctioneer for the event that featured over 90 silent auction items and experiences and six premiere live auction items. The final total from the event was $189,719.07, which marked a 20% increase from last year’s event and the highest total raised by the 12-year event.

Three coaches hit milestone victories

The UNC Pembroke athletics department had a trio of coaches who hit milestone victories during the 2024-25 athletics season. Soccer head coach Lars Andersson tallied his 350th career coaching victory with a 2-1 victory against Mount Olive on September 21. Men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards registered his 100th victory at UNCP with a 106-70 victory against Mount Olive in the regular season finale on Feb. 26, while baseball skipper Paul O’Neil logged his 800th coaching victory with the Braves on March 22 following a 19-8 victory against Chowan.

Harris promoted to AAA for San Francisco Giants

Trent Harris, an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco Giants in 2023 after his collegiate career at UNCP, was promoted to the AAA Sacramento River Cats on June 3. Harris logged a 1-1 record, a 1.69 ERA and two saves across 13 relief appearances for the AA Richmond Flying Squirrels prior to his promotion. Overall, Harris has compiled a 15-5 record with ten saves in his professional career, to go along with a 2.23 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 129 innings pitched. The Raleigh native is ranked the 11th-best prospect in the Giants organization according to MLB.com.

Bowen promoted to AA Wichita Wind Surge

Former UNCP pitcher and St. Pauls native Darren Bowen earned a promotion to the Wichita Wind Surge prior to the 2025 season. The Wind Surge is the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Bowen has made 14 appearances and 12 starts for Wichita and holds a 2-4 record with a 4.64 ERA across 52 1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander has struck out 37 batters.