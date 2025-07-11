LOUISVILLE, Ky. — William McGirt started strong in the PGA Tour’s ISCO Championship, with birdies on two of the first three holes Thursday. But he couldn’t maintain the momentum, fading to a first-round 74 before shooting 71 on Friday and missing the cut.

The Fairmont native finished the second round tied for 106th, with the top 65 and ties advancing to the weekend.

McGirt earned his spot in the field late; he was the first alternate by Monday, but remained in that position until midday Thursday when another player withdrew from the event.

Starting on the 10th hole Thursday, McGirt made 6-foot birdie putts on both the 11th and 12th holes to move to 2 under par. He turned in even-par 36 after bogeys at the 13th and 16th, then shot a 39 on his second nine holes of the day including a double-bogey on hole No. 1 and bogeys at Nos. 5 and 6.

On Friday, McGirt made birdies on No. 2, 10 and 16 and bogeys on No. 1, 5, 14 and 17.

McGirt, who has conditional status on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season, was making just his second PGA Tour start of the year; he also missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in March. He has made 13 starts this season on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour.

The ISCO Championship is an alternate-field event being played concurrently to the Genesis Scottish Open, where most of the top players are in the field.

Chan Kim took a four-stroke lead after the opening round by firing a 9-under-par 61, then expanded that lead with a 68 on Friday to move him to 11 under par, five strokes ahead of the field. Vince Whaley, Kris Ventura and Thomas Rosenmueller are each tied for second at 6 under; Kevin Kisner and Beau Hossler are among the players tied for fifth at 5 under.