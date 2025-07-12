The Lumberton Belles team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Pembroke Belles team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Ponytails team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Angels team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Pembroke Angels team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Darlings team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Motivational speaker and Lumberton native Chad Porter speaks during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton. For more photos from Friday’s opening ceremony, see this story on robesonian.com.

UNC Pembroke softball coach Stephanie Graziani speaks during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Pembroke Ponytails team waves to the crowd as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

The Cherryville Darlings teams looks out at the packed bleachers as they are introduced during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Johnny Britt, president of the Lumberton Softball Association, hands the microphone to Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Olivia McLamb, right, of the Lumberton Belles team, high-fives Lumberton Softball Association president Johnny Britt during the opening ceremony for the Dixie Softball state tournament Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton and Robeson County have been no stranger to hosting state tournaments and even World Series for Diamond Youth Baseball (formerly Dixie Youth Baseball).

Now, it’s finally softball’s turn.

Lumberton will host the Dixie Softball state tournament beginning on Saturday, with games at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex and at Lumberton High School.

“It’s very exciting, especially for the city, to get this big crowd coming into the economy,” said Johnny Britt, Lumberton Softball Association president and tournament director. “We’ve been trying for years to get it. … These girls worked hard to get to where they needed to be, and we’ve got another good group coming up too. It’s very exciting to show off what the girls can do.”

There will be 38 teams participating across the five divisions of Dixie Softball: SweeTees (age 6-and-under), Darlings (8U), Angels (10U), Ponytails (12U) and Belles (15U).

“(Fans) can expect to see some good ballgames,” Britt said. “Especially the older girls, they’re going to see some good ball playing there. The younger girls are going to be exciting because they’re very enthusiastic and they can get into it.”

Those 38 teams bring 456 players and over 100 coaches to Lumberton for the event.

An opening ceremony was held Friday at Lumberton High School’s Alton G. Brooks Stadium. Each individual player was introduced as part of their team and each team brought up on stage for photographs; participants and fans then heard remarks from Britt, Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, UNC Pembroke softball coach Stephanie Graziani and motivational speaker and Lumberton native Chad Porter.

As the host, Lumberton will field teams in the Darlings, Angels, Ponytails and Belles divisions, while three Pembroke teams also earned their way into the field.

Tournament play begins Saturday morning. The following games involving Lumberton or Pembroke are scheduled at the Pennington Complex:

— Ponytails: Lumberton vs. Pembroke, 9 a.m., Field 3

— Angels: Lumberton vs. Bessemer City, 9 a.m., Field 4

— Angels: Pembroke vs. Kinston/Lenoir County, 1 p.m., Field 4

— Darlings: Lumberton vs. Topsail, 3 p.m., Field 2

The Belles tournament will be played at the Lumberton High School softball field. Saturday it will include:

— Pembroke vs. Bessemer City, 9 a.m.

— Lumberton vs. Moore County, 1 p.m.

With its 2025 season, Dixie Softball is marking its 50th anniversary after its founding in 1975.

