Lumberton’s Norah Johnson throws a pitch during Saturday’s Belles (15U) tournament game against Moore County at Lumberton High School.

Pembroke’s Cecilia Chavis throws a pitch during Saturday’s Belles (15U) tournament game against Bessemer City at Lumberton High School.

Lumberton’ Jillian Noris throws a pitch during Saturday’s Angels (10U) tournament game against Bessemer City at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Allie Rogers swings at a pitch during Saturday’s Ponytails (12U) tournament game against Pembroke at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Brooklyn Benson, right, tries to hit a pitch thrown by coach Jonathan Benson, her father, during Monday’s Darlings (8U) tournament game against Topsail at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Pembroke’s Rylee Collins throws the ball to first base during Saturday’s Ponytails (12U) tournament game against Lumberton at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Paisley Lowery, right, high-fives coach Ivy Johnson during Monday’s Darlings (8U) tournament game against Topsail at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Macy Jones puts the ball in play during Saturday’s Belles (15U) tournament game against Moore County at Lumberton High School.

A Pembroke player tries to stay cool during Saturday’s Angels (10U) tournament game against Kinston-Lenoir County at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Pembroke’s Bailey Locklear, right, prays with teammates during Saturday’s Belles (15U) tournament game against Bessemer City at Lumberton High School.

Lumberton’s Kinsley Lewis tries to avoid a pitch during Saturday’s Angels (10U) tournament game against Bessemer City at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

The Dixie Softball state tournament has been played at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex and at Lumberton High School since Saturday. Pictured, Pembroke’s Peyton Hunt, left, tries to tag Lumberton’s Zyrianah Rogers, right, as she slides into third base during Saturday’s Ponytails (age 12-and-under) tournament game at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

