Group wins 3rd state championship in last 4 seasons, advances to World Series

The Ponytails (12U) teams from Lumberton and Moore County take a group photo following Monday’s Dixie Softball state tournament game at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Zyrianah Rogers celebrates after the final out of Monday’s Dixie Softball Ponytails (12U) state tournament game at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Ponytails (12U) Dixie Softball celebrates after winning the state tournament championship Monday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Team members include Brookes Baffaro, Khloe Carter, Lucy Conner, Aydan Davis, Kaliyah Flores, Brooke Fleury, Za’Riya Kerns, Allie Rogers, Zyrianah Rogers, Sadie Smith, Caroline Walton and Ja’Kenzii Whitted. The team is coached by Chris Connor, Nick Baffaro and Amanda Smith.

Lumberton’s Lucy Connor, right, shakes hands with Moore County’s Annalee Hammon (7) after Lumberton won the Dixie Softball Ponytails (12U) state tournament Monday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Allie Rogers, left, and Za’Riya Kerns, right, look to catch a fly ball during Monday’s Dixie Softball Ponytails (12U) state tournament game at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Every trip to the Dixie Softball World Series is a big deal — even when it’s becoming a summertime tradition.

Lumberton won the Dixie Softball Ponytails (age 12-and-under) state championship Monday, doing so at home at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex as the city hosts the state tournament for the first time. With that triumph, many of the players on this team will play in the World Series for the third time in the last four years.

Lumberton ran through the state tournament with three wins, including two over Moore County; Lumberton beat Moore County 9-3 Monday to win the championship.

“We came through with good clutch hits, great pitching, good defense, made some great plays all around our infield,” coach Chris Conner said. “All of us contributed to the victory. Some clutch hits at the right time, clutch defensive plays. My parents had good support behind me, two good coaches behind me and our girls believe in what we work on and what we practice. When they apply it it works.”

Lumberton opened the state tournament with a 16-6 win over Pembroke on Saturday; it then defeated Moore County for the first time on Sunday, 3-1. Moore County beat Topsail, which had eliminated Pembroke on Sunday, to earn their way to the championship round to face Lumberton Monday. While Pembroke’s state tournament stay was short, the team earned the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award.

Lucy Conner and Zyrianah Rogers provided key pitching and hitting for Lumberton; both pitched in the championship game, and both hit home runs as part of the team’s offensive production.

“It made me have more confidence and it made me get my mind better,” Lucy Conner said of her home run.

“The first time I went up to bat, I did strike out, and I was mad about that,” Rogers said. “But I had to think about it, and then I had to actually go ahead and see what I was going to do when I got up there next. I don’t know what’s up, but if (Lucy Conner) hits a home run, I’m going to hit a home run. … We did that in Pembroke too.”

Lumberton made its run with strong pitching and defense, allowing 10 runs over three tournament games.

“If our pitching does good we usually does good. That’s where it starts at this age, pitching, throwing strikes, good things happen,” Chris Conner said. “We got key pitching from Lucy Conner, key pitching and catching from (Zyrianah Rogers). Some great defensive plays from Sadie Smith and Za’Riya Kerns. All the way around, our girls, it’s hard to single out one of them, but we had some big hits by girls. … It was a whole team effort. It takes 12 to win it.”

Many of these same players were part of the Lumberton team which won the Angels (10U) World Series championship in 2023. That core group also went to the World Series in 2022, finishing third in the Angels division.

“We can know the plays better (from our previous World Series experience),” Lucy Conner said.

“It shouldn’t be new to them,” Chris Conner said. “It’s a little different age group, but I’ve got a good group of girls.”

After the team’s World Series title was won in Alexandria, Louisiana, they’ll return to the Bayou for this year’s tournament in Ruston. Moore County has also accepted a World Series bid as the state runners-up.

“I’m not looking forward to the heat, but hopefully we’ll do good,” Rogers said.

The team will have a quick turnaround between the state tournament and World Series, which begins on July 25. “This team, we don’t like to get cocky, but sometimes it happens, so we’ve just got to stay up, our sportsmanship.

“Trying to get out there and get our community to support us,” Chris Conner said. “Raising money, that’s going to be tough in a short period of time, no time hardly to do it, it’s going to be a lot of work on our end for my parents and myself, coaches.”

Anyone interested in donating to help the team’s travel expenses can contact Chris Conner at 910-827-0101 or the Lumberton Softball Association.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].