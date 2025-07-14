SINGAPORE — The UNC Pembroke swimming team will have four student-athletes competing at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore which began on Monday and will run through Aug. 3.

The event will feature 2,500 athletes from over 200 countries. 77 medals will be awarded through six different disciplines.

Britta Schwengle will kick off the action Tuesday representing Aruba in the 10K Open Water swim at Sentosa Island.

Naekeisha Louis will swim for St. Lucia in the 100-meter butterfly on July 26, followed by the 50-meter butterfly on July 28.

Incoming freshman Noelie Lacour will represent Gabon in the 50-meter butterfly on July 28, and also compete in the 50-meter freestyle on July 31.

Newcomer Kennice Greene will swim for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 50-meter butterfly on July 28, as well as the 50-meter freestyle on July 31.

For more information on the World Aquatics Championships, including results, visit https://www.worldaquatics.com/competitions/4725/world-aquatics-championships-singapore-2025.