The South Robeson rec volleyball team recently won the fifth- and sixth-grade level county championship. Pictured in the front row, from left, are La’Riyah Adams and Zamya Hampton. In the second row, from left, are Da’Miyah Herring, Carmen McCallum, Zoee Locklear, London Hampton and coach Bre Park. In the back row, from left, are Kalela Cummings, Jaslyn Tyler, Joziyah Wright, ZaMariah Southern and Shaylee Hammonds.