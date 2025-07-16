Landon Lowry makes a par putt on the 13th hole as playing partner Ian Locklear looks on during the final round in the Championship Division of the Robeson County Golf Championship on July 21, 2024 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Ask around the Robeson County golf community and 10 or 12 names will come up as possible favorites for the 45th annual Robeson County Golf Championship. But those conversations all generally begin with the same name — as they should.

Ryan Bass seeks his fourth straight RCGC title, and sixth in the last seven years, as the tournament is played this weekend at Pinecrest Country Club.

“Just like any other year, just sort of trying to get mentally prepared for it,” Bass said. “It’s going to be hot, I know that, so I’ve definitely got to stay hydrated.”

The Championship Division, a 54-hole tournament, begins on Friday and continues with rounds on Saturday and Sunday. The Super Senior division will play its 36 holes on Friday and Saturday, with the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions set for 36 holes of competition with 18 each on Saturday and Sunday.

About 70 players are signed up as of Tuesday, Pinecrest club professional Dwight Gane said; he anticipates about 90 players will ultimately tee it up in the event. Tee times will be published later this week on robesonian.com.

This year’s tournament will also feature a junior division, bringing back a division last contested in 2015. It will be played separate from the main tournament, with nine holes each played Wednesday and Thursday evenings for an 18-hole overall competition.

“We’re really excited about that,” said Chris Jackson, Pinecrest’s superintendent and the RCGC tournament director. “The future of golf is in our young golfers, so I’m very happy about that, that’s going to be exciting.”

Dating back to 2019, Bass has been beaten by just one player in the championship — finishing one stroke behind Steve Pippin in 2021 — to win five of the last six tournaments and the last three in a row. Bass won in a playoff in 2022, beating Greg Powell, and 2024, beating Brad Locklear and Landon Lowry, and also won the 2023 title by five strokes over Jamie Locklear.

“I really don’t try to think about or even worry about the six out of seven or all that good stuff,” Bass said. “I really just try to give my best and hopefully it’s enough. I’ve been fortunate over the last 10 years or so, I’ve had a pretty good run. You just never know with this sport, you never know when that might end, so I’m just enjoying it while I can.”

If Bass won his fourth consecutive title this weekend, he would join Kyle Covington as the only players to do so in tournament history; Covington is also the only player to win six times in a seven-year span. Bass’ six titles — in addition to the five-in-six-years stretch, he also won in 2013 — is already the second most in tournament history behind Covington’s nine championships.

“Ryan has a very high amount of a quiet confidence,” Gane said. “I really think, he would not say this, but I feel like Ryan believes he’s the favorite and I believe the people playing against him think he’s the favorite, and I think that’s a big advantage. Much like Jack Nicklaus or Tiger in their day, it’s kind of like he thinks he’s going to win and down deep the other guys believe he’s going to win.”

But it won’t be easy for Bass, with many worthy contenders set to contend. Last year’s co-runners-up, 2017 champion Brad Locklear and Landon Lowry, 2011 champion Ian Locklear and Mike Chuchacz are among them.

“With generational differences, those guys are all kind of at the perfect age to be mature enough to win, patient enough to win and also young and fit enough to win,” Gane said.

From the more experienced group, players like four-time champion Scott Benton, two-time champion Steve Pippin, Jeff Wishart, Jamie Locklear and Greg Powell, who won in 2018 and lost a playoff in 2022 in his two tournament appearances, are potential contenders.

“There’s probably 10 to 12 guys that if they play you’ve always got to worry about — or not really worry about them, but you’ve got to go out there and play your best,” Bass said. “There’s definitely some guys that could go out there and win, that’s for sure.”

Brian Haymore returns in the Regular Division after winning in 2024 for his third title in five years. Lonail Locklear is expected to play after winning five of the last seven Senior Division titles, including 2024. Ray Lowry won the Super Senior Division in 2024 and Toni Blackwell claimed the Ladies Division title.

They’ll be playing a golf course which Gane and Jackson expect will play difficult throughout the tournament.

“The rough is going to be high this year,” Jackson said. “Normally we mow the rough every week; we did not mow the rough this week, intentionally, so finding a fairway, there’s going to be a reward to that. There will be a penalty to being in the rough. The greens are great, the fairways will be great, all that’s in good shape, but the rough’s going to be a factor for somebody this year for sure.”

Temperatures in the mid-90s are forecasted for each day of the tournament, with about a 20- to 25% chance of precipitation each day.

“I do think dealing with the heat is part of playing in this event,” Gane said.” This year, hopefully it won’t get about 95 (degrees) or so and hopefully we won’t have any thunderstorms, but that’s always a possibility in Robeson County in the summer.”

