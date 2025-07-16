ST. PAULS — The Public Schools of Robeson County will hold a preseason football jamboree Friday, Aug. 8 at St. Pauls involving all five county high school teams. The schedule for the event was released by the district on Tuesday.

Fairmont will face E.E. Smith at 5 p.m.; Purnell Swett takes on South View at 6 p.m.; Lumberton will meet Red Springs at 7 p.m.; and the host St. Pauls will play against Hoke County at 8 p.m.

These scrimmage games will consist of two 20-minute halves with a game situation and a running clock. Halftime will be five minutes. Teams will have one timeout per half, and the clock will stop for the last two minutes of the second half.

No defense will be played on extra points and special teams plays will be “dead.”

A rain date is set for Saturday, Aug. 9 in the event of inclement weather.

Each of the five local teams opens the regular season two weeks later on Aug. 22.