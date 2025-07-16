PEMBROKE — A pair of early-season tournaments and 14 home contests highlight the 30-match UNC Pembroke volleyball schedule that was released by head coach Jaleesa Harper on Tuesday.

The Black & Gold will start the campaign on August 22 when they travel to face Division-I opponent Western Carolina in a preseason exhibition at 6 p.m. at Ingles Court at the Liston B. Ramsey Regional Activity Center.

The Braves will officially lift the lid on the 2025 schedule on Sept. 5 at the Wingate-hosted Bulldog Classic. The Black & Gold will play Wingate on Friday, followed by a Saturday matchup with Lewis and Coker inside Cuddy Arena.

UNCP will host the UNC Pembroke Invitational, which will feature six teams on Sept. 12-13 at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The Braves will play Coker and Albany State on Friday, followed by contests against Eckerd and Wingate on Saturday.

The Black & Gold will begin Conference Carolinas play with a trio of home matches beginning on September 19 when UNCP welcomes Southern Wesleyan to town for a 6 p.m. contest. Belmont Abbey will roll into Pembroke on September 20 for a 2 p.m. match, followed by a September 24 contest against Mount Olive in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke will battle former Peach Belt Conference rivals USC Aiken and Augusta on Oct. 28 as part of the Augusta Tri-Match inside the Christenberry Fieldhouse in Augusta, Ga.

The Conference Carolinas Tournament is set to begin on November 16 with the championship slated to be played on November 23. Final championship sites will be announced at a later date.

2025 UNCP volleyball schedule

Aug. 22 — at Western Carolina (exhibition)

Sept. 5 — at Wingate (Bulldog Classic)

Sept. 6 — vs. Lewis (at Wingate, Bulldog Classic)

Sept. 6 — vs. Coker (at Wingate, Bulldog Classic)

Sept. 12 — Coker (UNC Pembroke Invitiational)

Sept. 12 — Albany State (UNC Pembroke Invitational)

Sept. 13 — Eckerd (UNC Pembroke Invitational)

Sept. 13 — Wingate (UNC Pembroke Invitational)

Sept. 19 — Southern Wesleyan*

Sept. 20 — Belmont Abbey*

Sept. 24 — Mount Olive*

Sept. 26 — at Emmanuel*

Sept. 30 — at Lander

Oct. 3 — at King*

Oct. 4 — at Lees-McRae*

Oct. 8 — at Chowan*

Oct. 10 — Barton*

Oct. 14 — Francis Marion*

Oct. 17 — at Mount Olive*

Oct. 18 — North Greenville*

Oct. 22 — at Ferrum*

Oct. 24 — at Young Harris*

Oct. 25 — at Shorter*

Oct. 28 — vs. USC Aiken (at Augusta Tri-Match)

Oct. 28 — at Augusta (Augusta Tri-Match)

Oct. 31 — Converse*

Nov. 1 — Erskine*

Nov. 5 — at Francis Marion*

Nov. 7 — Chowan*

Nov. 8 — Ferrum*

Nov. 11 — at Barton*

Nov. 16-23 — Conference Carolinas Tournament (location TBD)