Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chandler Brayboy signed autographs Tuesday at an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of Core Health Care in Pembroke. Brayboy, a Purnell Swett alumnus who starred collegiately at Elon University, signed an undrafted free agent deal with Jacksonville in April, and will report to training camp soon seeking to make the team’s 53-man roster for the 2025 season. Pictured, Brayboy, left, signs the jersey of fan Edith Carolina Jones, right.